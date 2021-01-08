Microsoft Surface Pro X Review: Windows 10 and ARM in a lightweight 2-in-1

The world of laptops is appreciated by a wide range of users. However, aside from gaming desktop replacements, everyone is looking for two essential factors: portability and battery life. The market has therefore been moving in this direction for some time now, presenting solutions that “borrow” the benefits of ARM architecture from the world of mobile devices but maintain an operating system typical of a computer.

We have already tried several solutions of this type, but so far we have not yet had the opportunity to put the 2 in 1 under stress Microsoft Surface Pro X 2nd generation, arrived in Italy in October 2020.

We put it to the test the most expensive variant, that is the Platinum one with Microsoft SQ2 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal memory. The price is equal to 2099 euros on the official website of the Redmond company. The Signature keyboard with Slim Pen must be purchased separately: the cost is 299.99 euros. To take home the “complete product” we used for this review, therefore, the total price is 2398.99 euros. For those who want to spend less, we remind you that there are variants with a lower price, so if you are interested it is good to take a look at Microsoft’s portfolio.

Design and connectivity

Refined. Light. Always online. These terms best embody the essence of Microsoft Surface Pro X, a product that made us exclaim a sincere “wow” from the first contact. Once extracted from the package, a slight reflection has in fact highlighted the elegant platinum color, particularly enhancing the Microsoft logo. The “premium” feeling is all there, thanks to precise lines and quality materials, which give excellent satisfaction to the touch. On the other hand, anodized aluminum with a carbon composite thermal cooling system is not found that often.

The only aspect of the design that is a bit ‘turn up the nose is the front, given the edges are not exactly contained. However, it is normal for such a device and as soon as the display is turned on all doubts disappear.

After holding the 2 in 1 for some time, the user will notice the weight of only 774 grams without keyboard, which makes the product among the most comfortable in terms of portability. Of course, the dimensions of 287 x 208 x 7.3 mm could give you a hard time using it in certain contexts, but we assure you that Microsoft Surface Pro X can be used very well.

We almost forgot: both front and rear, in the upper part there are the cameras and all the sensors of the case. As for the speakers, you should take a look at the top left and right: yes, the Redmond company has managed to “hide” them well.

Taking a look at the sides, on the left we find the volume rocker and two USB Type-C ports, while on the right we find the input for the Surface Connect power supply and the power button. At the bottom we can find the magnetic coupling for the keyboard, while to reach the slot for the nanoSIM it is necessary to protrude the lower part of the device, which also acts as a support, and use the special pin present in the package.

The slot can accommodate a single 4G LTE SIM: the latter is enough and advances to keep the 2-in-1 always connected. If you already have an eSIM, Surface Pro X supports this technology. The slot also includes 512GB memory. The SSD is particularly small in size and can be removed in no time by unscrewing a single screw. An engineering masterpiece from Microsoft.

As for the packaging, the classic white box has various manuals inside, a pin for opening the SIM compartment, charging cable and 65W charger. Small gem: the latter has a USB port, so you can also recharge other devices, from smartphones to power banks. In short, Microsoft has thought of everything. Of course, the presence of only USB Type-C ports may not please everyone, but we must admit that during our test we never had any problems, given the wide spread of this standard and the availability of any adapters of any kind.

Technical features

A high-caliber design must be accompanied by respectable hardware. For this reason, Microsoft has decided to do everything right and implement in this second generation of Surface Pro X the Microsoft SQ2 processor based on ARM architecture, flanked by an Adreno 690 GPU. The model we have had the opportunity to test also has 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of SSD. This is a configuration that can guarantee solid performance in everyday use, which allows you to run Windows 10 Home on ARM properly. We also remind you that during the purchase it is also possible to choose other configurations, which include different components under the body.

At the front there is a touch screen 13-inch PixelSense with 2880 x 1920 pixel resolution and aspect ratio 3: 2. The visual quality is at the top, including a maximum brightness that allows you to use the 2 in 1 even in environments where the lighting conditions are not the best. Just turn on the screen to make all doubts disappear: we watched movies and TV series without problems, noting a panel of high caliber.

The touch response is precise and rapid and the presence of an adaptive brightness sensor should not be underestimated. The wide viewing angles are also not bad.

Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS GLONASS are in place, as are two far-field studio microphones. Microsoft has also thought about the cameras: there is a 5MP front sensor and a 10MP rear lens. The first can record video in 1080p and allows the facial recognition using Windows Hello, while the second features autofocus and records video up to 4K.

The quality is great for a laptop. It also does not disappoint the stereo audio sector consisting of 2W speakers with Dolby Audio, which allows an immersive experience of high caliber. Some might make the absence of the audio jack turn up their noses, but we actually didn’t hear it too much during our test.

Autonomy and experience of use

A good 2-in-1 must have a good battery life to be truly complete. Surface Pro X is a device that can be used in so many contexts, also given the presence of 4G LTE, that it is difficult to provide you with precise data. However, Microsoft estimates up to 15 hours of use under typical conditions – we actually we often arrived at about 6/7 hours with our use. These are good values ​​when compared to intense use like ours, since we put the device under stress also due to the review. In short, the autonomy is good and certainly the average user will be able to bring home the classic working day.

The “classic” use, ie Office, multimedia content and Web browsing, allows you to go even further. Speaking of Office, purchasing the device gives you access to a 30-day trial of Microsoft 365 Family. For the rest, a full recharge is completed in just over an hour, the temperatures have always remained within the norm and the Surface has proved silent in essentially all contexts.

As for the target to which Microsoft’s proposal is aimed, Surface Pro X winks at productivity, as well as at those looking for a comfortable and functional 2 in 1. This laptop is a godsend for those who usually do the classic office use, as well as for those who travel a lot and want a reliable computer always at hand. The powerful configuration set up by the Redmond company for this second generation is an excellent combination in terms of power and consumption, not to mention comfort.

In this regard, if you want to make the most of the device, It is also good to buy the Surface Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen. In fact, the latter is attached by magnetic attachment to the bottom of the Surface Pro X and allows you to “transform” it into a sort of notebook. Backlit keys, stylus that connects automatically with the device, large trackpad and refined Alcantara coating are the strengths of a responsive and precise keyboard, which we found perfect when writing.

The stylus works optimally and can be stored in the appropriate housing, which among other things “disappears” simply by moving the keyboard forward, through magnetic coupling. Another nice touch from Microsoft in terms of design.

At this point, you are probably wondering if the Redmond company has made the perfect product, since we have not found any particular smudges. The answer is actually that the biggest flaw of the Microsoft Surface Pro X lies precisely in its greatest strength.

In fact, if the components allow on the one hand to have a performing device, light and always connected, on the other ARM architecture carries with it some limitations in terms of compatible applications. You may in fact encounter problems with the Adobe suite, as well as with gaming.

Several programs are not compatible and the reason is the youth of this type of product. The purchase is therefore recommended for those who are sure to find their favorite programs, perhaps by downloading them from the Windows Store. To give you a concrete example, gaming is reduced to the bone: we practically only played Among Us with this device, since titles like Paladins and the like are not compatible.

Some just fail to install, while others return errors when trying to start them. In any case, if you are looking for full compatibility with all programs, the choice is certainly not lacking, even for what concerns the Surface range.