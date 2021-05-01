Microsoft Teams, down globally

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Millions of Microsoft Teams users across Europe and Asia are experiencing a crash in the services of this video conferencing platform that many use in corporate and telecommuting environments.

Microsoft Teams services crash affects millions of users worldwide

Microsoft Teams, which already exceeds 75 million daily users, this morning is experiencing a blockage in its service reported by many users through social networks such as Twitter, where they have reported that they appear error messages with code 401 when it comes to accessing the service through the website, while other users are unable to send messages or access channels when using the application.

Microsoft has warned about this fall of the service through its own Twitter account, confirming that it is a failure that initially affected Europe and Asia specifically, but later and in another tweet it has confirmed that the scope is global. They report the revision they are carrying out by monitoring the telemetry and the latest changes made to the platform, in order to isolate the source of the failure.

We’ve confirmed that this issue affects users globally. We’re reviewing monitoring telemetry and recent changes to isolate the source of the issue. More information can be found under TM252802 in the admin center. – Microsoft 365 Status (@ MSFT365Status) April 27, 2021

Microsoft is alerted that even having accessed the platform there may be multiple failures and any user can be affected by the fall, which it is already the second which takes place throughout this month of April. Also during the month of March there was another service crash that kept Teams with trouble for four hours, after a change in authentication that blocked access to the communications application.

Over the last month there have also been other drops in different Microsoft services such as Azure Active Directory, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and various applications integrated into Office. At the moment the service outage this morning seems to affect only Teams, with no signs of affecting Azure, Xbox Live, Office or other Microsoft services.

We will be attentive to update this information as new developments occur.

