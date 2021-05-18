microsoft teams now officially also for family and friends

Microsoft Teams is now available for ‘personal’ use. The service works largely the same as for organizations. The personal functions of Teams have been tested in a preview version on devices with iOS and Android since last fall. From now on, it also works via the Teams apps for desktop computers and in the version of Teams in web browsers, Microsoft announced on Monday.

Video calls lasting 24 hours with 300 people

Microsoft currently offers the free option to make video calls that can last up to 24 hours. Up to 300 people can participate in the video chats at the same time. After the corona pandemic, the limit will be 60 minutes and with a maximum of 100 participants. A limit of 24 hours remains for 1-on-1 conversations.

In addition to video calling, users can also chat and plan activities together. Microsoft will also be adding an option to conduct polls soon. The Together feature allows video call participants to sit with their face and shoulders in a virtual space.