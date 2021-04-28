Microsoft Teams reaches 145 million daily users

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Microsoft Teams, Microsoft’s video conferencing tool, has already surpassed the 145 million daily users. In the last year, due to confinement and teleworking, the growth of the app has made it go from 75 million users in April 2020, to 115 million in October of the same year. In the last six months it has added another 30 million users, which represents an increase of 26%. Before the onset of the pandemic, Microsoft Teams barely reached 32 million active users per day.

The videoconferencing app has doubled its number of daily active users in one year

The news was made public by Jeff Teper, vice president of the company, in a tweet in which he thanked the support and work of the tool’s workers and clients after the communication of Microsoft’s quarterly results.

Although the figures for the app are excellent, Microsoft Teams is still far from catching up with other most downloaded video conferencing tools such as Zoom, which has around 300 million active users every day and last year saw a 326 million increase in revenue. %.

#MicrosoftTeams now 145 million daily active users 🙏💜 – thank you to customers, partners, and team – Jeff Teper (@jeffteper) April 27, 2021

These figures were known the same day that Microsoft Teams suffered a worldwide drop, as reported by many users through social networks. When trying to access the service from the website, messages with error code 401 appeared. The failure, which affected users around the world, is the second registered by the tool in this month of April.

We’ve monitored the environment and confirmed that the service is performing as expected. If a user is still experiencing impact, they need to restart their clients to recover. Further details can be found under TM252802 in the admin center. – Microsoft 365 Status (@ MSFT365Status) April 27, 2021

After several hours of failure, Microsoft has announced on its Twitter account that the service was already restored and that, if any user still does not work, it would be enough to restart the system so that it is in the correct state again.

