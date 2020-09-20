Microsoft: the specifications of the new Surface Laptop are leaked online

A little more than a year after the arrival of the new Surface, Microsoft would be working on the new generation of devices which apparently will also be characterized by a renewed model of the Surface Laptop. Today the technical specifications of the new laptop have been leaked on the net.

To publish UserBenchmark, which showed a machine based on the 10th generation Intel Core i5 1035G1 processor, with code name “Oemnq Product Name EV1”, a convention already used for the previous Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro X and Surface Go.

The benchmark shows a device with resolution of 1536×1024 pixels and aspect ratio of 3: 2, typical of Surface Laptops. The laptop is also equipped with a 512GB SSD provided by SK Hynix and up to 16GB LPDDR4 of 4800 MHz RAM with 3733 MHz clicks.

WindowsLatest colleagues have discovered a similar benchmark also on Geekbench, called however “Oemqn Product Name EV2” which however sports 16 gigabytes of RAM with the same processor.

It is worth noting that the car scored above average in the benchmarks, but inferior to the Surface Laptop 3 or Surface Book. According to many it could be the already famous “Sparti”, which could be announced on October 1st.