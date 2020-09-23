Microsoft to release Chromium-based Edge for Linux: first versions to arrive in October

Microsoft has gone to great lengths this year to try to attract users to its revamped Chromium-powered Edge browser. It’s been a twist for fix the flaws and shortcomings of Edge Legacy, the classic version and the result is being more than remarkable.

The new Edge has made a great impression on all of us who have tried it and Microsoft does not want to miss the opportunity to try to conquer market share by taking Edge to different platforms. So we can download and use Edge in Windows 10 and Windows 7, 8, 8.1, but also in macOS, iOS (it can already be the default browser) and Android … systems to which Linux will join in a few weeks.

Microsoft Edge on Linux

Yes, news that would be considered a utopia years ago. Microsoft wants to bring its new browser with the Chromium engine to Linux and is working on the development of the appropriate version. In fact and as reported in Windows Latest, the company claims that Edge for Linux is almost ready, expecting the first version to be released in October.

So we are on the verge of testing Edge on Linux, yes, it is to be assumed that in principle it will be a test version to polish possible faults and errors ahead of the launch of a general version with the month already more advanced.

The news, which emerged during one of the conferences held at Ignite, does not however provide specific release dates. The arrival of Edge to Linux is good news for users who will have an alternative to chrome in the open source operating system.

Also, it must be remembered that it was something that, although there was no official confirmation, It was expected since it appeared running on Windows 10 in what was another Microsoft nod to free and open source software, another one in recent times.

Microsoft is constantly working on Edge, adding improvements to be tested through the Insider Channels to later reach the general public. Improvements aimed at optimizing operation, others of an aesthetic nature or with new functions.