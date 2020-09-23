Tech NewsWindows

Microsoft to release Chromium-based Edge for Linux: first versions to arrive in October

By Brian Adam
0
10
Microsoft to release Chromium-based Edge for Linux: first versions to arrive in October
Microsoft To Release Chromium Based Edge For Linux: First Versions To

Must Read

Tech News

Outlook prepares to receive major improvements in iOS and Android: voice commands, canned responses and more arrive

Brian Adam - 0
A few days ago we saw the news that Microsoft was working on with some of its most popular applications. Edge,...
Read more
Android

Google Pixel 5: everything we think we know before its launch

Brian Adam - 0
After introducing the Google Pixel 4a, the company stated that it would launch the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5...
Read more
Game Reviews

Collar x Malice, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
A romantic adventure framed in a suspenseful story that will make us reflect on institutional justice. Living a love story is one of the more...
Read more
Gaming

eSport, gaming and streaming: 3 configurations to play without compromise

Brian Adam - 0
Let's discover three configurations for gaming PCs based on the 10th Generation Intel CPUs, each designed for a specific use. Building a gaming PC that...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Microsoft to release Chromium-based Edge for Linux: first versions to arrive in October

Microsoft has gone to great lengths this year to try to attract users to its revamped Chromium-powered Edge browser. It’s been a twist for fix the flaws and shortcomings of Edge Legacy, the classic version and the result is being more than remarkable.

The new Edge has made a great impression on all of us who have tried it and Microsoft does not want to miss the opportunity to try to conquer market share by taking Edge to different platforms. So we can download and use Edge in Windows 10 and Windows 7, 8, 8.1, but also in macOS, iOS (it can already be the default browser) and Android … systems to which Linux will join in a few weeks.

Microsoft Edge on Linux

Edge

Yes, news that would be considered a utopia years ago. Microsoft wants to bring its new browser with the Chromium engine to Linux and is working on the development of the appropriate version. In fact and as reported in Windows Latest, the company claims that Edge for Linux is almost ready, expecting the first version to be released in October.

So we are on the verge of testing Edge on Linux, yes, it is to be assumed that in principle it will be a test version to polish possible faults and errors ahead of the launch of a general version with the month already more advanced.

The news, which emerged during one of the conferences held at Ignite, does not however provide specific release dates. The arrival of Edge to Linux is good news for users who will have an alternative to chrome in the open source operating system.

Proof Copy

Also, it must be remembered that it was something that, although there was no official confirmation, It was expected since it appeared running on Windows 10 in what was another Microsoft nod to free and open source software, another one in recent times.

Microsoft is constantly working on Edge, adding improvements to be tested through the Insider Channels to later reach the general public. Improvements aimed at optimizing operation, others of an aesthetic nature or with new functions.

Related Articles

Tech News

Outlook prepares to receive major improvements in iOS and Android: voice commands, canned responses and more arrive

Brian Adam - 0
A few days ago we saw the news that Microsoft was working on with some of its most popular applications. Edge,...
Read more
Android

Google Pixel 5: everything we think we know before its launch

Brian Adam - 0
After introducing the Google Pixel 4a, the company stated that it would launch the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5...
Read more
Game Reviews

Collar x Malice, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
A romantic adventure framed in a suspenseful story that will make us reflect on institutional justice. Living a love story is one of the more...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©