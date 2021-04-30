Microsoft updates Forms: you can now customize the text using bold, italics and underlines

You may have used Microsoft Forms on occasion. A tool launched to stand up to the increasingly widespread Google Apps and Apple’s greater presence in the education sector. A utility that now improves upon acquiring the ability to format the texts we enter.

With Microsoft Forms, users can take questionnaires. In this way and in a very short time makes it easy to create surveys with questions whether open or multiple, the possibility of establishing classifications … and the option to display the results in the form of graphs.

Italic, bold, and underline

Microsoft Forms is a bet to promote the use of the cloud in educational environments. We have seen how Forms was integrated with OneNote and now with this improvement they want me to gain in customizability and also gain in potential.

The capabilities to format text arrive, an enhancement that makes it easier for users to design professional-looking surveys and questionnaires. An enhancement that has started rolling out to Office 365 subscribers.

Now Forms users can use bold, italic, or underlined text with whatever text they add. The goal is to make it easier to differentiate and emphasize segments of the text to improve understanding of the whole.

To test this function, you only need to open the questionnaire whose text we want to format and highlight the chosen area with the mouse. Then we can choose the option of underline, italics or bold from the floating toolbar or use one of the following commands:

CTRL / Cmd + B to use bold type

to use bold type CTRL / Cmd + I to use italic type

to use italic type CTRL / Cmd + U to use the underline type

The ability to format text will be a functionality that is set by default for all users from Microsoft Forms, although it may still take a while to see it as available as Microsoft is rolling it out gradually, expecting it to be completed by the end of May.

Via | ONMSFT