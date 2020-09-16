Latest newsTech NewsMobileReviewsWindows

Microsoft updates Your Phone in Windows 10: now it is possible to run mobile applications on the PC desktop

By Brian Adam
0
0
Windows Application And Android
Windows Application And Android

Must Read

Latest news

Microsoft updates Your Phone in Windows 10: now it is possible to run mobile applications on the PC desktop

Brian Adam - 0
Your Phone application for Windows 10 and its corresponding twin on Android, "Your Phone Companion", is one of the most popular Microsoft applications that...
Read more
Tech News

Reggio Calabria will host the new permanent installation by Edoardo Tresoldi, Opera

Brian Adam - 0
In the city of Reggio Calabria the installation of the famous Edoardo Tresoldi, Opera, was inaugurated this weekend. Forty-six classical columns that reach...
Read more
Computing

Microsoft prepares a new interface with rounded corners for Windows 10, Windows 10X and dual-screen devices

Brian Adam - 0
It is a fact that Microsoft you are working on a revamped menu for Windows 10. In fact, we have seen, on the one...
Read more
Social Networks

WhatsApp voice notes can now be sent from the Google Assistant

Brian Adam - 0
If you receive a new message and at that moment you cannot touch your mobile, either because you are driving or you do not...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Your Phone application for Windows 10 and its corresponding twin on Android, “Your Phone Companion”, is one of the most popular Microsoft applications that we can find on Google Play. A tool to synchronize our mobile and our Windows PC that allows us to make calls, receive and answer messages, access our photo gallery.

Windows Application And Android
Mobile Application on Windows

With the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20, Microsoft has launched in parallel an update for the Your Phone tool in Windows 10. An update that brings as a novelty the possibility that the owners of this terminal now have to run mobile applications on the PC desktop.

Mobile applications on the PC

In order to benefit from this improvement, it will be necessary to have a Samsung phone that has, on the one hand, a version equal to or greater than Android 9.0 and with the latest version of the Your Phone Companion application.

With this enhancement, applications can be run separately. thus allowing multitasking and we can even anchor them to the Start menu or taskbar. We just have to watch that both devices are operating under the same Wi-Fi network.

Your Phone and Your Phone Companion is for now the best option to pair our mobile and PC. A tool that throughout its useful life has seen its performance sheet get fatter.

Related Articles

Tech News

Reggio Calabria will host the new permanent installation by Edoardo Tresoldi, Opera

Brian Adam - 0
In the city of Reggio Calabria the installation of the famous Edoardo Tresoldi, Opera, was inaugurated this weekend. Forty-six classical columns that reach...
Read more
Computing

Microsoft prepares a new interface with rounded corners for Windows 10, Windows 10X and dual-screen devices

Brian Adam - 0
It is a fact that Microsoft you are working on a revamped menu for Windows 10. In fact, we have seen, on the one...
Read more
Social Networks

WhatsApp voice notes can now be sent from the Google Assistant

Brian Adam - 0
If you receive a new message and at that moment you cannot touch your mobile, either because you are driving or you do not...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©