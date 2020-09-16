Microsoft updates Your Phone in Windows 10: now it is possible to run mobile applications on the PC desktop

Your Phone application for Windows 10 and its corresponding twin on Android, “Your Phone Companion”, is one of the most popular Microsoft applications that we can find on Google Play. A tool to synchronize our mobile and our Windows PC that allows us to make calls, receive and answer messages, access our photo gallery.

With the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20, Microsoft has launched in parallel an update for the Your Phone tool in Windows 10. An update that brings as a novelty the possibility that the owners of this terminal now have to run mobile applications on the PC desktop.

Mobile applications on the PC

In order to benefit from this improvement, it will be necessary to have a Samsung phone that has, on the one hand, a version equal to or greater than Android 9.0 and with the latest version of the Your Phone Companion application.

With this enhancement, applications can be run separately. thus allowing multitasking and we can even anchor them to the Start menu or taskbar. We just have to watch that both devices are operating under the same Wi-Fi network.

Your Phone and Your Phone Companion is for now the best option to pair our mobile and PC. A tool that throughout its useful life has seen its performance sheet get fatter.