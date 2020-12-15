Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Microsoft warns about malware that infects the main browsers

By Brian Adam
0
0
Microsoft warns about malware that infects the main browsers
Microsoft Warns About Malware That Infects The Main Browsers

Must Read

Microsoft

Microsoft warns about malware that infects the main browsers

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft has notified all its users through a statement from a 'malware' campaign that is affecting the main web browsers, such as Edge, Chrome...
Read more
iphone

iOS 14.3 is here with support for Apple ProRAW, AirPods Max and more

Abraham - 0
Apple has released iOS 14.3, which adds support for the new AirPods Max headphones and brings long-awaited support for the Apple ProRAW format to...
Read more
Google

Google adds 50 more animals to its 3D AR searches for Android

Brian Adam - 0
Augmented reality (AR) seems to be the one that is seducing technology companies the most and is that, Unlike virtual reality (VR), you don't...
Read more
Android

How to change your default payment method in the Android store

Brian Adam - 0
When a few years ago Google began to ask us for a payment method as a condition to create an account in its store,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Microsoft has notified all its users through a statement from a ‘malware’ campaign that is affecting the main web browsers, such as Edge, Chrome and Firefox, which introduces advertisements on the webs without authorization.

A persistent malware campaign that has been actively distributing malicious program since at least May 2020. At its peak in August, the threat infected more than 30,000 devices every day.

How does the computer attack occur?

Malware works quite unknown to ordinary users. It injects ads into the search engine results pages of the main browsers, including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Yandex Browser and Mozilla Firefox, which are the most attacked by hackers because they can reach even greater numbers of Internet users globally.

Microsoft

This malware is based on a family of “modifiers”, named Adrozek. The ‘malware’ is dedicated to modify the most popular browsers (Edge, Chrome, Yandex and Firefox), by introducing unauthorized ads on top of normal-looking ads, in this way, hackers manage to reach a greater number of victims, since they pretend to be “normal” ads, but when clicking on them, we are giving access to the Adrozek modifier.

It occurs for example when Internet users search with keywords, they can click completely unconsciously on these ads, which redirect to affiliate pages. “The attackers win through affiliate advertising programs, who pay for the amount of traffic referred to the sponsored affiliate pages ”, reports Microsoft on its Security blog.

Hackers are becoming more sophisticated

This ‘malware’ is a new way for hackers to attack web browsers. Attack highlights for its structure and sophisticated development, since it is multiplatform, that is, they have not only attacked one system but also different browsers simultaneously. For further concern, Microsoft reports that it could leak the user’s personal credentials, which can expose users to additional risks.

Between May and September, the company recorded “hundreds of thousands of encounters” of Adrozek ‘malware’ around the world, with one large concentration in Europe and in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Google

Google adds 50 more animals to its 3D AR searches for Android

Brian Adam - 0
Augmented reality (AR) seems to be the one that is seducing technology companies the most and is that, Unlike virtual reality (VR), you don't...
Read more
Android

How to change your default payment method in the Android store

Brian Adam - 0
When a few years ago Google began to ask us for a payment method as a condition to create an account in its store,...
Read more
iphone

How to control the volume of your Airpods so that they do not harm your health

Brian Adam - 0
If you are not the ones who abuse the volume of the headphones, most likely your children are the ones who go around the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©