Microsoft warns about malware that infects the main browsers

Microsoft has notified all its users through a statement from a ‘malware’ campaign that is affecting the main web browsers, such as Edge, Chrome and Firefox, which introduces advertisements on the webs without authorization.

A persistent malware campaign that has been actively distributing malicious program since at least May 2020. At its peak in August, the threat infected more than 30,000 devices every day.

How does the computer attack occur?

Malware works quite unknown to ordinary users. It injects ads into the search engine results pages of the main browsers, including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Yandex Browser and Mozilla Firefox, which are the most attacked by hackers because they can reach even greater numbers of Internet users globally.

Microsoft

This malware is based on a family of “modifiers”, named Adrozek. The ‘malware’ is dedicated to modify the most popular browsers (Edge, Chrome, Yandex and Firefox), by introducing unauthorized ads on top of normal-looking ads, in this way, hackers manage to reach a greater number of victims, since they pretend to be “normal” ads, but when clicking on them, we are giving access to the Adrozek modifier.

It occurs for example when Internet users search with keywords, they can click completely unconsciously on these ads, which redirect to affiliate pages. “The attackers win through affiliate advertising programs, who pay for the amount of traffic referred to the sponsored affiliate pages ”, reports Microsoft on its Security blog.

Hackers are becoming more sophisticated

This ‘malware’ is a new way for hackers to attack web browsers. Attack highlights for its structure and sophisticated development, since it is multiplatform, that is, they have not only attacked one system but also different browsers simultaneously. For further concern, Microsoft reports that it could leak the user’s personal credentials, which can expose users to additional risks.

Between May and September, the company recorded “hundreds of thousands of encounters” of Adrozek ‘malware’ around the world, with one large concentration in Europe and in South Asia and Southeast Asia.