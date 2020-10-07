Apple announced some of its new products. In the absence of the expected iPhone 12, we were able to meet the new Apple Watch Series 6 , a cheap Watch and a new iPad . And along with the new models, we have seen the arrival of iOS 14 , iPadoOS 14 and watchOS 7 announced in a few hours .

Apple releases new versions of its operating systems and in the case of iOS 14 (also iPadOS14), they will benefit in passing with the new functions, most of the applications in the App Store catalog if the developers so estimate. This is the case of Microsoft, which already has the Outlook, OneDrive and Edge updates prepared with a good handful of improvements and news that we now know.

Improvements and news

Default applications . A day ago we saw how Edge, in the beta version, could already be configured as the default browser on iOS . A possibility that now also reaches Outlook and the stable version of Edge.

If you have iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 installed, you can add Microsoft Outlook and OneDrive on-screen widgets and thus be aware of our cloud or our calendar at a glance.

If you use OneDrive with a personal account, you can view photo memories with the “In This Day” feature , highlighting photos taken that day in previous years, a feature that many reminds of the one offered by Instagram. If, on the other hand, you do not have any photos on that day, the most recent photos that you have saved in the cloud will be displayed.

Microsoft Outlook gets better with the arrival of watchOS 7, and email and calendar complications are streamlined . Now the calendar complication will include an indication of whether our status is free or busy based on the color we have chosen for the Outlook calendar color and email.

In the case of iPadOS 14, Microsoft is updating the Outlook application to take advantage of the new capabilities and for example, users will be able to write their emails and their messages by hand, and through the Scribble function , go to electronic text .

Illustrations or hand-drawn diagrams can be added to emails, and the pen can be used to type in your keyword search or fill in text fields to quickly schedule a meeting.

Outlook will also support rich formatting on the iPad , so once your handwriting is converted to text, you can add extra structure and dimension to your email communications; just touch the symbol with the stylus on the keyboard to see the formatting options.

With iPadOS 14 you can multitask and open two applications at the same time. You can then open Outlook and Edge to copy and drag text and links into an email, helping you create and send engaging and informative emails.