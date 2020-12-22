Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Microsoft works on its own processors for the Surface

By Brian Adam
0
0
Microsoft Surface Book 2 De 15 Espana.jpg
Microsoft Surface Book 2 De 15 Espana.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

We are on the eve of Christmas and a few days into a new year, many things will surely change for the better, such is the case of the North American giant Microsoft who can take the example of apple In the creation of its own chips for Surface laptops, then we will tell you about how Microsoft works on its own processors to incorporate into the spectacular Surface.

If this huge step is taken, it would be a continuation of the form for Microsoft, who previously used ARM chips from Qualcomm on some variants of its Surface laptops. Remember that Microsoft also works not to repeat the unfortunate experience with ARM in the Windows Mobile initiative.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Facebook will allow you to search and hire freelancers and freelancers

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook is assembling a work team that will be in charge of developing a new functionality that will allow users of the social network...
Read more
Tech News

NASA Completes Charge of Cryogenic Thrusters During Green Run Test

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pixabay Engineers from NASA and Boeing have successfully completed the loading of cryogenic propellants during the Green Run test. A significant...
Read more
Tech News

Only a few! Find out if WhatsApp chose you to try this useful tool

Brian Adam - 0
We will have to be lucky! WhatsApp he usually tests his new services with a few users of the Beta version of the application....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©