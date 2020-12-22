Microsoft works on its own processors for the Surface

- Advertisement -

We are on the eve of Christmas and a few days into a new year, many things will surely change for the better, such is the case of the North American giant Microsoft who can take the example of apple In the creation of its own chips for Surface laptops, then we will tell you about how Microsoft works on its own processors to incorporate into the spectacular Surface.

If this huge step is taken, it would be a continuation of the form for Microsoft, who previously used ARM chips from Qualcomm on some variants of its Surface laptops. Remember that Microsoft also works not to repeat the unfortunate experience with ARM in the Windows Mobile initiative.