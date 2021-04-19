Microsoft xCloud arrives in closed beta to PC and iOS

- Advertisement -

It has not been as fast as many of us would have liked but, finally, xCloud is one step away from landing on PC and Apple devices. And in this case it is not a rumor or a leak, since it is Microsoft itself that has confirmed it on Xbox Wire, the official blog of the Redmond games division. And from what we are told in that publication, there are no surprises with respect to what we already expected.

Starting tomorrow, some users who have contracted Xbox Game Pass Ultimate they will start receiving emails inviting them to access the closed beta from xCloud for PC and iOS. Yes, the bad news is that for now only those users who are chosen by Microsoft will be able to start testing the service. We do not even know how many users will be invited, if they will be from all the locations or only from some predetermined ones, how long the closed beta will last … in short, the only thing we know in this regard is that starting tomorrow some users will be able to start accessing service.

Yes we can read, yes, that more invitations will be sent during the testing phase so that new users join, and there are plans for the tests to be extended to the 22 countries where the service will be available, among which are Spain, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

It is no surprise that the service will be accessible via browser. In fact, this point was clear from the moment that Apple’s App Store rules prevented the arrival of an xCloud client to devices with iOS and iPadOS. The browser is the only way to carry this type of services (It’s the same situation Google Stadia and GeForce Experience faced.) We have long known that the service would arrive in the spring of this year, and even a couple of months ago we could see what it looked like.

Another clue that indicated that the arrival of xCloud to PC would be through the browser was, of course, that the first thing we could see in relation to the development of its interface was adapted to Chromium. Recall that the iOS and iPadOS browsers are not based on this engine, so at that point it was clear to us that Microsoft was not only targeting Apple devices with its web interface for xCloud. And it actually makes a lot of sense, it’s the same model used by Stadia and allows fairly universal access without having to employ clients.

Those users who receive an invitation to access xCloud will only need (in addition to maintaining their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, of course) a broadband connection and a USB or bluetooth controller to control games, according to the post. It is curious that the keyboard and mouse alternative is not mentioned. We will have to wait for the feedback from the first to test the service on PC to know if the service can be used with keyboard and mouse or, on the contrary, it will only be possible to use it with a remote control.