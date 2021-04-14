Microsoft’s nuanced bet on Nuance seems very successful

Microsoft’s $ 20 billion bet on Nuance Communications is CEO Satya Nadella’s second-largest bet, and its first-year return on equity should be less than 2%. But the price is a trifle for the $ 1.9 trillion software giant. And Nuance’s speech and artificial intelligence technology may finally be living up to its promise, making it an attractive addition to Microsoft’s growing cloud business.

Nadella is buying trinkets, acquiring the maker of Minecraft for more than 2 billion in 2014, Linkedin for 26 billion in 2016, and GitHub for 7.5 billion. Add Nuance [matiz, en inglés] makes the eclectic mix even more so. What they all have in common is that their businesses have momentum and run in the cloud.

Nuance has been around for years, acquiring earlier companies like Dictaphone, which cashed in and crashed on the decades-long promise that computers would transcribe and understand speech. Today she is most likely known for having helped create Apple’s Siri. Microsoft’s willingness to pay for Nuance now, after years in which the value of the company had stalled, suggests that the time for speech technology has come or is near.

The price seems inflated in conventional terms. Nuance should make $ 350 million before taxes this year. If the statutory tax rate applies, that is less than a 2% return on capital that Microsoft is spending.

However, the premium is modest, 23% at the close of Friday. Most importantly, the company’s software leads the way in voice programs for doctor’s offices and hospitals, with an estimated 77% of US hospitals using Nuance. This is important because this type of software improves the more it is used.

The two are already collaborating, but Microsoft’s sales force and data centers around the world should help Nuance expand abroad. However, the jackpot is providing speech recognition in other environments. Microsoft is about 100 times bigger, at least by market capitalization. If a $ 20 billion bet helps Microsoft provide cloud software that can understand and interact with humans wherever they are, the benefits could multiply what you are spending.

Add in the fact that rivals like Facebook and Alphabet are probably out of the merger game for regulatory reasons, Microsoft’s bet seems even more successful.