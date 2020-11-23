Miguel Gane: «I enjoy Twitter, but the virality of Instagram is incomparable»

INTERVIEW with Miguel Gane (Romania, 1993), possibly one of the most popular young poets on social networks, platforms he uses to publicize his literary work and be in contact with readers with expertise. It is considered a “content creator” in that it also generates specific publications for its social platforms and ensures that Instagram is its favorite social network, since its content is where it achieves more virality. He also enjoys Twitter, and although he assures that Facebook “never knows where to get it”, he still trusts in its power as a broadcast platform.

-Miguel, you are part of a new generation of authors who masterfully use social networks to stay in touch with their audience. What does social media mean to you?

Social networks are an essential part of my work and, precisely, that is why I take so much care of them. I have always seen them as a window to which the reader looks before entering a bookstore.

-How did the networks help you to become known as a writer?

-They are a very valid platform. Previously, to promote literature, more traditional means were used. The new movement of poets has turned this around and we have decided to use platforms like Instagram or Twitter to interact with our readers and promote our work. We are, in addition to writers, content creators. As I have been saying, the networks have been of great help to my career.

-Which are the social networks that you use the most and why? What would be the favorite?

Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, in that order. The one I like the most is Instagram. I think it is the ideal network for the content that I create. It is true that I also enjoy Twitter, but the virality that can be achieved on Instagram is incomparable. I have Facebook because I still trust in its power as a broadcast platform, although it is true that you never know where to get it. For example, publications that have not worked in any of my networks, on Facebook they have been able to reach 5 million users.

-Is it possible to keep the private sphere separate from the professional in social networks?

Yes, actually I keep it. You decide what you want to hang and what you don’t. I think that’s the limit: you have to be consistent with the content that is published. My platforms are literary and I think that nobody cares about my private life, beyond what I write.

-In your poetry, your narrative, the emotional plays a fundamental role. Do you think that feelings, emotions … are also the basis of the relationships that are established in people on social networks?

Of course. Nothing can move as much as a poem, a video or a photo. Those who follow my accounts, do so because at some time, my work has touched them. And that seems precious to me.

-It seems that negative feelings make more noise in certain networks, but … do you think they are the majority, or that positive emotional ties predominate in the networks?

When we go to a concert, there is always an instrument that, for a moment, sounds bad. The same goes for social media. Positive ties predominate, of course, but the noise that can be created sometimes takes on more force than music. And each person is the one who has to decide which side he is on. I understood, a long time ago, that hatred of social networks is useless. And that the important thing is the concert, not a guitar out of tune.

-What is the most important thing when establishing that connection / conversation in the networks? Do you answer all the readers who write to you?

I think to be empathetic. Let’s not forget that content creators are also users. I like to reply to everyone because when I interact with someone I follow, I like to get an answer in turn. Even if it’s a thank you.

– Of the negative affects of social networks … which are the ones that concern you the most?

The impunity of the insult is regrettable. It seems that everything is free. I don’t like that at all. It also hurts a lot when families are affected. It’s a shame that they denigrate you for your work and that your mother has to see it …

-Tell us any positive anecdote that has happened to you through the networks.

I have met many people, I have participated in many actions, I have helped a lot of people, but I think I want to keep them to myself. I can only tell you that, on occasions, unknown people have moved me to tears with a message. And that is precious. Obviously those people don’t know anything because I’m embarrassed and feel like I should keep the type.

-What are your next projects?

Right now I am focused on promoting my latest collection of poems, “Skin on the lips.” The future is always… uncertain.

