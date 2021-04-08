Minecraft 1.17 will introduce big changes in mining

- Advertisement -

With each new snapshot that brings us a little closer to Minecraft 1.17, we can see more clearly that with the changes related to the subsoil, There are also profound changes related to mining. When the final version arrives, that is, with the debut of Minecraft 1.17, we will tell you in detail everything related to the news when it comes to entering the entrails of the overworld, pick in hand, in search of luck.

So far, in previous snapshots, we have already verified how the change in the height of the maps (remember, now the lower limit is in the Y -64 layer, and not in the 0 as before) will lead to an important change in the distribution of minerals. We already told you about these changes a few weeks ago, when we told you where to find diamonds from snapshot 21W8A. Since then there have been several readjustments and, for example, later the presence of diamonds was substantially reduced, and recently this point was improved a little. Be that as it may, until we can see Minecraft 1.17 or, at least, the final beta versions, we will not be clear about the best layers for each mineral.

And today, in snapshot 21w14a we have had a surprise, which will surely change the equipment with which we normally go down to the mines. And it is that if, until now, when chopping the gold, iron and copper blocks, we obtained the block that we had chopped (that is, the rock block with the mineral fragments in it), from this beta what will happen to our inventory is the mineral in crude, that is, the corresponding gold, iron and copper fragments, and it is a novelty that will arrive, except for surprises, in the final version of Minecraft 1.17.

Gold in rock (left), in deep slate and in the new format

And why this change in Minecraft 1.17? If you have explored the subsoil in the previous snapshots, you will have verified that gold, iron and copper aree can be found in both normal rock and new deep shale, the material that replaces the rock in the lower levels of the map. For Mojang this creates a problem with the inventory, since the gold ores occupy different slots of the same (a pretty good reasoning, actually). To avoid this problem, and in the same way that occurs with diamond, when chopping we will obtain the mineral directly.

Does this mean that you can forget about the furnace to melt the materials? Not really this operation will continue to be necessary to convert the mined metals into ingots, which you can now use in the usual way. That is, until this new format of metals does not go through the oven, it will be totally useless (or so it seems for now). So maybe right now you are wondering what changes this, right? Why it makes tool management different in Minecraft 1.17.

Indeed, that now Fortuna also affects gold, iron and copper, it no longer makes sense to go down with a pick with a silk tip. Instead, the least travel companion to the depths of the earth in Minecraft 1.17 it will be the most recommended tool, by far. Until now, it was customary to cut the diamond with a silk tip, and already on the surface to cut the block with fortune, but now this model no longer makes sense.