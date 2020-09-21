Minecraft Dungeons Review: Heroes on Nintendo Switch

Minecraft Dungeons It was a pleasant surprise: Double Eleven’s work convinced us fully, thanks above all to the universality that permeates the voxel-based title of Markus “Notch” Persson. The adventure that sees the heroes of the Overworld collide against the evil Arci-Abitore was designed primarily for the very young but, thanks to an extremely scalable difficulty system, this is enjoyable even for the most experienced players.

Net of a loot and merchant management system with obvious limits, in short, this is a recommended game, especially for all Game Pass subscribers. All elements we discussed extensively in our Minecraft Dungeons review, before the work made its debut outside the Microsoft ecosystem. If on other shores the recorded performances are substantially comparable (for example among mid-gen hardware), the performances that on Nintendo Switch they necessarily deserve a dedicated analysis, since – it is fair to say – we are facing the worst version of Dungeons.

Who will you call?

If you have never tried this hack’n’slash reinterpretation of Minecraft, know that you are missing a title as accessible as it is pleasant to deal with, alone or in company. The plot sees the Habitor, tired and hated by everyone, putting his hands on the powerful Sphere of the Predominant: an act that transforms him into the fearsome Arch-Dweller, a tyrant able to bend an army of devastating creatures to his command.

The world’s last hope weighs on the shoulders of a handful of heroes ready to stop him and restore peace, making their way through the most inhospitable lands of the Overworld. More than its light narrative connotations, what amazes us in Minecraft Dungeons is its extreme accessibility, openly sought by the developers themselves and evidenced by a simple and effective progression system: instead of statistics and skill points, each level passage provides a point “magic” to be spent to enchant the melee weapon, bow or armor, ie the three tools that make up the equipment of each character. The secondary effects that can be obtained are numerous, but the best thing is that nothing is definitive: when a new object is found, it is possible to recycle the one in use and regain the point spent, along a growth path that remains fresh and effective. In addition to a not particularly generous loot system, Dungeons combines well-thought-out customization mechanics, able to satisfy both newbies and more experienced users.

Returning to the game a few months after its launch, among other things, made us see how some aspects have been improved: now there is a greater variety of merchants, and these have abandoned their “slot machine” function to offer all user the ability to scroll through the items for sale.

In addition, over time, free DLCs like Creeping Winter have also arrived, which further increase the longevity of the production. These are obviously additions available for all platforms, but today we are here to analyze the performance on Nintendo Switch which, as mentioned at the beginning, they are not excellent.

The die is hardly cast

The first visual impact with Minecraft Dungeons on Switch is not very exciting: since the initial movie showing the birth of the Arch-Dweller, in fact, it is possible to notice a widespread stuttering that leads to consistent jerks in the flow of images, especially when the Switch is connected to the TV. In this case the resolution is dynamic, and it happens occasionally that you go from 1080p to 900p to improve performance.

Nevertheless, the technical sector still shows a certain instability of the frame rate: as a rule, the count always remains around 30fps, even in the presence of different enemies, however we have found that the drops are slight but constant, and return a not very fluid experience in the its entirety. The feeling is that the game struggles to load mainly the maps, especially the more complex ones from a structural point of view (an unpredictable factor given that they are randomly generated), and even retracing its steps the above stuttering re-emerges with arrogance. While not disabling for gameplay purposes, its constant presence could even generate frustration or annoyance.

The lightening work done by the developers seems to have been worth nothing lowered the quality of shadows and effects such as water transparency or the “bloom” of certain objects (eg luminescent mushrooms or lava).

Added to this is an ineffective anti-aliasing, which contributes to significantly impair the image quality. Defects that are mitigated, as usual, by playing in portability: in these cases Minecraft Dungeons runs at a resolution of 720p, and the less stress to which the Nintendo hardware is subjected favors a better fluidity. However, it is worth clarifying that stuttering, albeit to a lesser extent, is still present. Performance that, in all honesty, leave a bad taste in the mouth, considering that over time we have seen conversions of a very different invoice: let’s think, for example, to stay in the same genre, to Diablo 3 (recover the review of Diablo 3 for Switch) , which, net of compromises on resolution and lighting, offered an optimal experience on the Kyoto hybrid. Not only that, in recent months we have seen several excellent productions, from Crysis to Metro, all built “to measure” for Switch. Minecraft Dungeons, therefore, seems to be the result of a rather crude optimization work and at times unjustifiable.