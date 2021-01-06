Minecraft Earth, Microsoft’s augmented reality game, to close in June

- Advertisement -

Mojang has announced the end of Minecraft Earth, the mobile augmented reality version of the popular game. Minecraft Earth was launched in an escalated way in 2019 (it arrived in Spain in November) and your support will end in June 2021.

Minecraft Earth is a new victim of the coronavirus pandemic that, according to Mojang, “has made almost impossible” the two pillars on which the game is based: “free movement and collaborative play.” The game you have received your latest update and will continue to operate until June 30.

Minecraft Earth prepares his burial

Minecraft’s Pokémon Go won’t survive the second half of 2021: Minecraft Earth will close in June 2021 although, as a consolation, the game has received a latest update with the latest build of the game and that makes some changes to the game to “make it as fun as possible”.

In this way, integrated purchases are eliminated, prices are dramatically reduced, includes all the additional content for the game they had ready, the time of creation and casting is reduced, the boosts of crafting and cast that you have not used by radio boosts of the same level and a set of items is awarded to the character creator for those who log in to the game.

Players who own rubies will receive Minecoins, which can be used in the Minecraft Marketplace to purchase skins, texture packs, maps, and minigames. If you’ve ever made an in-app purchase in Minecraft Earth, you’ll receive a free copy of Minecraft (Bedrock Edition).

More information | Mojang