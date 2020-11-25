Minister of State for the Gaeltacht disappointed with Oireachtas Irish Language Committee over language bill

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht recommended that the Oireachtas na Gaeilge Committee meet next week to screen for the proposed amendments to the legislation but the committee declined its recommendation.

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht has expressed his disappointment with the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee because they will not have completed the next stage of the Language Bill’s journey quickly enough for him.

The Government’s program promises that the bill to amend the Language Act will be enacted before the end of the year but that will not happen.

Members of the Oireachtas committee say they are not to blame for the latest delay in the latest legislation and have not yet received the bill itself.

Minister Jack Chambers wrote to Coiste Gaeilge, Gaeltachta and Pobal Labhartha na Gaeilge to express his disappointment at the news that the committee was not due to begin screening the bill until 10 December.

The Minister of State recommended that the committee hold an emergency meeting next Wednesday, December 2, to undertake the work.

However, committee members say they would prefer a “strong bill” to a bill passed through the Oireachtas “too quickly”.

The latest delay means that the new legislation will not be introduced in 2020, as promised in the Government’s program and by the Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Gaeltacht, Media and Sport, Catherine Martin.

Discussions on new language legislation began in 2011.

In his letter, Minister of State Jack Chambers recommended that the. Committee hold an emergency meeting next week to screen for the proposed amendments to the legislation, but the committee rejected that suggestion.

The chairman of the Committee, Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh, explained that the Bills Office must have the amendments today if the bill were to be laid before the committee next week.

The Sinn Féin Deputy said that he had been told by the Bills Office that it would take four or five days to resolve the bill and move amendments.

Ó Snodaigh said that his proposals for amendments to the legislation had not yet been submitted by the Minister for the Gaeltacht himself.

Between Government reforms, reforms of opposition politicians and reforms from language organizations, scores are expected to be involved.

Committee members acknowledged the urgency of introducing the new legislation but said it was a lot of work.

Deputy Catherine Connolly felt that it was not possible to “pass a strong bill in the timeframe” proposed by the Minister of State.

“It is not the fault of the Committee that it is not [an bille] has come before us, ”said Connolly.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Dara Calleary said it would not be “fair” to criticize the Government over the situation.

Deputy Snoddy said a number of meetings would be required to discuss the bill. Due to the restrictions in place in the Houses of the Oireachtas in relation to the Covid-19, meetings of no more than two hours may be held in the committee rooms.

In addition to the meeting of Coiste na Gaeilge on 10 December, the language bill is to be discussed at other meetings the following week, on 16 and 17 December.

It was stated that a longer meeting could be held online if required.