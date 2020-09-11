Minister of State for the Gaeltacht to undertake his first Irish language interview since his appointment

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers is on his first official visit to the Gaeltacht today

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers has planned his first interview with the Irish language media since his appointment almost two months ago.

The Minister of State will conduct this interview in Connemara during his first official visit to the Gaeltacht.

When Chambers was appointed in July, opposition politicians expressed great concern about the news that the new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht would have to undertake an “intensive Irish language course” to “get into” the language.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Chambers was a “talented man” and that he had full confidence that he would benefit the Gaeltacht and the language in his new job.

When he was appointed, Chambers said that he is “relatively comfortable conversing” in Irish and that he once had a “good level of Irish”.

All requests made by Tuairisc.ie for an Irish or bilingual interview with the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht to date have been rejected, but a spokesperson for Roinn na Gaeltachta confirmed to Tuairisc.ie last night that Chambers was planning an interview with the broadcast media. it would be in Connemara.

In response to a written Dáil question this week, Chambers made a “brief visit” on his first visit to the headquarters of Roinn na Gaeltachta in Na Forbacha. He said he was “very much looking forward to visiting all the Gaeltacht areas in the future, including the Gaeltacht islands.”

A spokesperson for Roinn na Gaeltachta told Tuairisc.ie that the Minister of State would be meeting throughout the day.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said a month ago that she was “concerned” that the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht had not made any “public statement” about the Irish language or the Gaeltacht to the media to date.

“The Minister in charge of the Gaeltacht should be available for media interviews.

“This is a crucial year for the Gaeltacht and for the Irish language due to the crisis in the Gaeltacht and the urgency of publishing the language bill. There is a need to understand the position of the Minister for the Gaeltacht on these issues, ”said Catherine Connolly.

Answering questions for the first time as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht in July, Jack Chambers adhered to his pre-prepared script, even in the case of follow-up questions.