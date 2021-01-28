MIUI 12.5: This is how the new haptic response system will work

- Advertisement -

According to a recent post on Xiaomiui’s Telegram channel, Xiaomi is working on adding a new haptic response system in MIUI 12.5. The post claims that the system will provide a realistic response to touch inputs, including various gestures. It also includes a demo and loads of screenshots, highlighting the capabilities of the new system. As you can see from the screenshots, the new “Natural touch” system will provide an extra dimension to everything you see and touch on your phone screen. The system will offer three different types of haptic vibration – Crisp, Base and Pop – which will vary depending on the action you perform on your device.

The high frequency Crisp response will kick in when you do things like copy text, raise / lower the volume, or touch and hold an icon on the home screen. The Low Frequency Base response will kick in when you perform any swipe gesture. The Pop response will be triggered when you open the context menus. A fourth realistic touch response will fire when you interact with notifications, unlock your device with the fingerprint scanner, or when you press the power button. The setup page for the new haptic feedback system also includes a demo video, which will likely highlight the different types of vibration you can get from your device by performing different actions. Although Xiaomi has not published any information about this feature so far, It seems that it is currently limited to the Chinese MIUI 12.5 builds and that it is disabled in the global versions.