MIUI 13 could be closer than you think

By Abraham
Abraham

Xiaomi plans to hold its Developer Conference on November 5-7 in China. This year’s Xiaomi Developers Conference will focus on various aspects such as fast charging technology, display technology, and others. Now we have heard rumors that the company could take advantage of this Conference to present MIUI 13. Xiaomi officially introduced MIUI 12 in April of this year and therefore it may seem too early to talk about a successor. Therefore, it is possible that we will not see a complete announcement but a preview of some new features. Xiaomi’s software development team recently revealed that the next version of MIUI will continue to focus on fine-tuning animations while evolving the super wallpaper functionality (which allows users to create custom wallpapers), and introduces other features. Last month, a user named Enes Keskin shared what appears to be the new animation of the power menu for MIUI 13. The video shows that the power menu has a slider that can be dragged up to restart the device or dragged down. to turn it off. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 875 chip is likely to be released in December. Xiaomi is expected to be the first manufacturer to launch a smartphone with the Snapdragon 875 and it will undoubtedly be more attractive if the device also includes a new version of MIUI.

