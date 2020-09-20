MobileAndroidTech NewsHow to?

MIUI: how to disable the security analysis of the applications you install

By Brian Adam
MIUI: how to disable the security analysis of the applications you installIf you have a Xiaomi mobile you will have noticed that every time you install an application, instead of installing itself automatically as in the rest of Android terminals, a previous analysis of the app is made, which makes everything slow down.

This is an additional MIUI security measure that does not make much sense, since Google Play Protect already analyzes the application itself, both before installing it and once it is installed. So let’s show you how you can disable app scanning in MIUI so you don’t have to go through this function every time you want to install an app.

How to disable MIUI app analysis

MIUI is a complete ROM that, among other functions, puts a lot of emphasis on the topic of malware analysis. In addition to the security measures that Google Play already has, MIUI uses Avast technology to analyze applications before installing them. This slows down the installation process for the account. Luckily, we can easily disable this.

Miui

The first thing we have to do is open MIUI security app. This application is responsible for controlling that there are no security threats on the device and, among its functions, it is activated by default that all applications that you install on the mobile are analyzed. Within this application, we follow these steps.

  • Click on the settings button, located at the top right
  • Click on ‘Security analysis’
  • Click on the ‘Analyze before installing’ button to disable it

Ready. As you can see it is not difficult to disable this function, although it is somewhat hidden within the settings of the security app. Disabling this analysis applications will install faster And, regarding security, you do not have much to fear, since Play Protect is in charge of controlling whether or not an app is secure.

