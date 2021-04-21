MobileTrans, to copy files, and WhatsApp, from an Android mobile to an iPhone or vice versa

- Advertisement -

Making full or partial backups of a mobile phone can be cumbersome, especially if you do not have access to a subscription to a cloud-based storage service.

To avoid the complications associated with the generation of these backups and their subsequent restoration, Wondershare offers an application that summarizes these processes in a simple procedure that is reduced to a couple of clicks.



Is about Wondershare MobileTrans, a desktop application dedicated to managing file transfers from one phone to another, interchangeably between iOS and Android devices. In the same way, this application is also capable of using the computer as a vault for your backups, storing them directly on your disk.

The possibilities offered by MobileTrans make this a really powerful solution. You can migrate data from social applications, including transferring chats from Android to iPhone, with just one click. You can also backup your address book, photos, videos, music, messages, and more.

The backups and transfers of information can be carried out selectively, with the option of choosing specifically with which category of information you want to work.

Wondershare MobileTrans’s mission is to make this task easy for both experts and inexperienced, abandoning the complexity of carrying out these processes when they take place in applications and services such as iTunes, iCloud or data transfer via email or Bluetooth.

How to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone

If you use a mobile phone with the Android operating system, changing equipment does not imply major problems when continuing to use WhatsApp. If the last backup was made in a timely manner, it will be enough to install the application on the new phone and restore the backup that is stored in Google Drive by default.

The problems begin when the team transition is from an Android terminal to an iPhone. In the case of Apple mobiles, these devices use their own cloud, iCloud, for backups.

WhatsApp, by limiting the storage of your backups only to the default clouds for each operating system, makes this transition excessively difficult. In more than one case, those who have faced this situation have chosen to leave their chats behind and start from scratch with the new mobile.

With Wondershare MobileTrans, it is possible to simplify this migration to the maximum. It is enough to synchronize the mobile device with this application on the computer and select the data to be backed up, which in this case would be WhatsApp. After this part, the backup stored on the computer can be restored to an iPhone, through the same application from the PC.

In detail, the steps to be carried out are as follows:

First, after running the application, you need to access the section dedicated to data transfer from WhatsApp and other social applications (on the left of the window).

Then, it is necessary to choose from which messaging app you want to make the backup, and then click on the option “Backup WhatsApp data” (in the upper area on the right side).

It is necessary to have both phones connected to the computer during this process. Before making the transfer, Wondershare MobileTrans allows you to indicate which is the originating mobile and which is the destination one.

Once you have verified that everything is in order, you can start the transfer process, which usually does not take long. It should be noted that if the target phone has an active WhatsApp installation, its data will be overwritten by the installed backup.

How to make backup copies of my mobile on the computer

Just as you can make complete transfers of information from one mobile to another, it is also possible to make partial or complete backup copies of your equipment, to store them on a computer, which would act as a personal vault for your data.

This solution can be useful for those cases in which you do not have access to an iCloud or Google Drive subscription that provides enough supply to keep an up-to-date copy of your mobile data. Similarly, it is emerging as an alternative for those who do not trust the security of cloud services to protect their personal data.

The backup process is reduced to just two steps:

First, when starting the application and after connecting the mobile, it is necessary to access the application’s PC backup tool, located in the upper right section of its initial interface.

And that’s all, immediately the backup window will be displayed, which after finishing its process, will store the backup copy inside the computer.

To restore a backup, on the initial screen of the application is the restore tool, which operates under the same dynamics.

Wondershare MobileTrans performs its processes autonomously, without depending on any external cloud or application. The generated backups are managed independently and are not overwritten by each other when new backups are generated.

Is this alternative reliable?

Wondershare, the company behind this application, has been active in the software development business since 2003. This particular application, MobileTrans, has the support of more than 700 thousand customers and more than 50 million downloads.

To ensure proper operation, Wondershare MobileTrans supports more than 8000 devices, among the latest models of iPhone, Samsung, HTC and various other smartphones and tablets, compatible with iOS 14 and Android 10. Similarly, this application also supports terminals with Windows Phone.

To accompany its users during this delicate task, Wondershare offers a support service that includes a wide knowledge base and a free customer service.

This service is offered under various subscription plans. Prices for Windows start at $ 29.95, for macOS the prices start at $ 39.95 and there are also special plans for students and companies.

If you want to know more information about Wondershare MobileTrans, you can find it on their website.