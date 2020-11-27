Moderna only needed two days to design its COVID vaccine – here’s how new mRNA technology has already changed vaccine manufacturing

Two days. Just two days. That is how long it took the Moderna teams to design their coronavirus vaccine and since the figure was revealed in a New York Times report it has not ceased to surprise. It is no wonder: we are talking about one of the most important technological developments of the decade, a key step for which it can be one of the great milestones in the history of science and it was done, only, in 48 hours. How they did it?

Welcome to the wonderful world of mRNA

These vaccines are based on messenger RNA. The mRNA is a piece of ribonucleic acid that carries information about the amino acid sequence of a specific protein from the DNA, where all that information is stored, to the ribosome, the place in the cell where the different proteins are synthesized. Making a parallel: mRNA would be the ‘pendrive’ that cells use to transfer information from the computer (DNA) to the printer (ribosome).

As our ability to produce synthetic RNA improved, scientists wondered if we could “flip” the cell with a self-made USB stick. I mean, if we could “infiltrate” a chain of ribonucleic acid and trick the ribosomes into producing the proteins that we want. It was first obtained in mice in the laboratories of the University of Wisconsin in 1990.

That opened the door to using our own body to fabricar “antibodies to vaccinate against infections, enzymes to reverse rare diseases or growth agents to repair damaged heart tissue”. However, putting the idea into practice was much more difficult than it seemed. At the end of the day, we cannot go cell by cell in the body injecting synthetic RNA to make what we want and pouring large amounts of that RNA into the bloodstream could trigger a very dangerous massive immune response.

In 2005, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman discovered a way to “mask” RNA from the immune system. So, synthetic instructions could travel through the body and into cells without producing immune reactions. Two of the most successful coronavirus vaccines are working on that patent: Moderna’s and Pfizer’s.

How to easily schedule a vaccination

Trnava University

When Moderna emerged, researchers were just looking for a quick way to reprogram adult cells and turn them into stem cells. But they soon realized that they had a much more powerful tool at hand. The problem now is that they had too many possibilities. Suddenly, They had within their reach the power to program the molecular machinery of cells; however, there was everything to do.

And that, in an industry like biotechnology that has been around for ages, was a huge problem. It would not be the first time that a company begins to develop a successful technology and goes bankrupt before it can see it made a reality. Thus, when they got to work they did what any computer scientist would do when faced with a new programming language: a library.

That is, they created a set of “coded functional implementations” that allowed them to write and design small genomic programs (the synthetic mRNA) quickly and easily. This required knowing how ribosomes did to read and synthesize proteins; learn the “machine language” of mRNA; and find a way to write the instructions we want and “compile” them to produce them as synthetic RNA.

They succeeded and the best example is their vaccine against the coronavirus. On January 10, 2020, the first sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 genome was made available to the public and the description of the spike protein was already in it. Due to its particular characteristics, this protein would be the target of the vaccine: if they could get the cells to produce it, the immune system could identify it and generate immunity.

Moderna “just” had to get down to business. And, as I said in the introduction, it took two days to design the RNA instruction that would make cells produce the coronavirus spike protein. The most difficult part remained, the one that has occupied them the rest of the year: check that this little “masked” mRNA program could be delivered safely and efficiently. And that is precisely why this goes far beyond the coronavirus. If they are successful, they will be testing the power of a system that can change medicine as we know it.

Image | Hospital Clinic