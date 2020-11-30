Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is more than 94% effective

New data confirms that the coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Moderna is more than 94 percent effective. This information confirms that suggested by preliminary results presented two weeks ago, and raises expectations for a prompt distribution.

In light of this, the manufacturer has announced that it will apply for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

(news in development)

Reference:

Moderna says new data shows Covid vaccine is more than 94% effective, plans to ask FDA for emergency clearance later Monday. https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/30/moderna-covid-vaccine-is-94point1percent-effective-plans-to-apply-for-emergency-ok-monday.html?__source=twitter|main

.