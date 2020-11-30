Tech News

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is more than 94% effective

By Brian Adam
0
8
Vacuna Coronavirus Moderna Efectividad.jpg
Vacuna Coronavirus Moderna Efectividad.jpg

Must Read

Game Reviews

Devil May Cry 5 review: Vergil wreaks havoc in the Special Edition

Brian Adam - 0
Devil May Cry 5 also lands on new generation consoles and, this time, it does so by bringing one of the most iconic characters...
Read more
Innovación

7 facial recognition search engines to identify a face

Brian Adam - 0
Facial recognition is a technology that allows users to be identified by analyzing their face and giving them access to applications, services or automated...
Read more
Tech News

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is more than 94% effective

Brian Adam - 0
New data confirms that the coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Moderna is more than 94 percent effective. This information confirms...
Read more
Tech News

The best tech gadgets for Black Friday

Brian Adam - 0
The tradition of Black Friday originated a few decades ago in the United States on the first Friday after Thanksgiving....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

New data confirms that the coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Moderna is more than 94 percent effective. This information confirms that suggested by preliminary results presented two weeks ago, and raises expectations for a prompt distribution.

In light of this, the manufacturer has announced that it will apply for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

(news in development)

Reference:

Moderna says new data shows Covid vaccine is more than 94% effective, plans to ask FDA for emergency clearance later Monday. https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/30/moderna-covid-vaccine-is-94point1percent-effective-plans-to-apply-for-emergency-ok-monday.html?__source=twitter|main

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Devil May Cry 5 review: Vergil wreaks havoc in the Special Edition

Brian Adam - 0
Devil May Cry 5 also lands on new generation consoles and, this time, it does so by bringing one of the most iconic characters...
Read more
Innovación

7 facial recognition search engines to identify a face

Brian Adam - 0
Facial recognition is a technology that allows users to be identified by analyzing their face and giving them access to applications, services or automated...
Read more
Tech News

The best tech gadgets for Black Friday

Brian Adam - 0
The tradition of Black Friday originated a few decades ago in the United States on the first Friday after Thanksgiving....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©