Moderna’s vaccine confirms its efficacy of 94.1%, announces that “the efficacy against severe covid-19 is 100%” and will request European authorization today

By Brian Adam
Main analysis of Moderna’s key vaccine clinical trial confirms what the North American company had been saying for days: that reaches 94% efficiency, according to the data they have. And with these data in hand, the pharmaceutical conglomerate has just announced that it will immediately request authorization from European and US regulators.

With this on the table and if the results are confirmed, everything seems to indicate that we will face 2021 with two vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 if not approved, in a very advanced state of approval. Moderna thus joins Pfizer’s strategy and adds pressure to health authorities They have to decide whether to give a vaccine an “emergency use authorization” for the first time.

“The efficacy of the vaccine against severe covid-19 is 100%”

After a few days of uncertainty due to the doubts raised by the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine data, Moderna’s results (especially the finding that no vaccinated patient has developed a severe COVID) are a boost to the potential of mRNA vaccines which, despite its novelty, are managing to reduce development times without showing safety or efficacy problems.

However, we are still moving in that unstable terrain of not having the data available. The regulators have yet to analyze the results of the study and give their approval. Furthermore, they need to decide whether to grant the “emergency use authorization” to these vaccines, although it is something that has never been done until now.

Image | Daniel Schludi

