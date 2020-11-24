Monitor Amazon Product Prices with Pricy

Even if we have a defined budget to buy something, it will always be much better to get it at the lowest price. When going shopping, this is something that we could achieve by visiting the stores and knowing the offers of each one. However, shopping online means constantly visiting Amazon and keeping track of product offers. Therefore, below we will present an extension for Chrome that will facilitate this task of tracking the products.

Its name is Pricy and it provides extra information regarding the price of any product on Amazon. In addition, it allows you to configure alerts to know when someone changes their price.

Keep an eye on the prices of Amazon products

The prices of products on Amazon tend to fluctuate and therefore we can get it more expensive or cheaper in certain months. However, finding out when the price decreases is a matter of record, visiting the product link daily. However, we can also count on Pricy to be able to do this for us and notify us of any news.

It is an extension for Chrome that incorporates additional information in the price section of the products. From there, you will be able to see data with the price history and the possibility of configuring alerts.

The latter is perhaps the most attractive feature of the extension and with which you can pay the lowest price for the products. It is a small drop-down menu that offers several options that will alert you according to the decrease in the price of the product. In addition, the extension offers some calculations such as the minimum and maximum price that the product can reach. It achieves this, based on the entire price history, which works as an excellent guide to know what prices to expect.

Pricy is an excellent tool for those looking to make purchases on Amazon while saving as much as possible.

To obtain the, follow this link.

