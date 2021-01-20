Tech News

Monitor your hard drive space with TreeSize

By Brian Adam
0
0
2021 01 19 12 32 49.jpg
2021 01 19 12 32 49.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

It would be a wonder if the storage space on smartphones and computers is unlimited, but it is not. In this sense, it is necessary that we always pay attention to what we store on our equipment and the space they occupy. To achieve this, we could use the native Windows option to monitor the disk. However, we will present you with a file explorer that will show you the available space on your disk.

Its name is TreeSize and it is a file explorer focused on the disk space that our files occupy.

See how much space your files occupy on the hard drive

TreeSize interface

Those who have many files stored and only one available hard drive need to always be aware of the remaining space. However, there are no native options that constantly show us this data. From Windows Explorer we can see the weight of our files, selecting them and going to the “Properties” option. We can also see the remaining disk space by doing the same on the hard disk.

However, this is not entirely practical when we constantly need to see the remaining space or the space that a folder occupies. The good news is that TreeSize meets this need with its strong focus on storage space.

TreeSize 2 interface

This file explorer not only shows our folder tree, but also has visible information about its size. In that sense, by scrolling through the file system from TreeSize, you will immediately know how much they weigh. In addition, you will always be aware of the remaining space left on your hard drive.

Additionally, the application has several appearance modes that will allow you to better visualize the information. Thus, you can have views that classify the elements by color according to their size, in order to obtain a more graphic perspective.

TreeSize has a free version that will allow you to see all this information and find the files that consume the most space on your disk. If you need to always be attentive to this data, this file explorer will always keep it in the foreground.

For get It, follow this link.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

GlideCV, analyze your CV and find out if you have a chance to be selected

Brian Adam - 0
Today, the selection processes of many companies around the world are not only in the hands of human beings. At this...
Read more
Facebook

WhatsApp: cualquier cambio unilateral “no es justo ni aceptable”, explica reclamo de la India

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp anunció a través de un comunicado a través de la aplicación que modificará las políticas re privacidad. Uno de los detalles que ha...
Read more
Tech News

Dashbrain, a perfect chat to complement your video calls

Brian Adam - 0
With the widespread use of video calling services at the moment, you may have noticed the presence of chat boxes. These...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©