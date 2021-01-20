Monitor your hard drive space with TreeSize

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It would be a wonder if the storage space on smartphones and computers is unlimited, but it is not. In this sense, it is necessary that we always pay attention to what we store on our equipment and the space they occupy. To achieve this, we could use the native Windows option to monitor the disk. However, we will present you with a file explorer that will show you the available space on your disk.

Its name is TreeSize and it is a file explorer focused on the disk space that our files occupy.

See how much space your files occupy on the hard drive

Those who have many files stored and only one available hard drive need to always be aware of the remaining space. However, there are no native options that constantly show us this data. From Windows Explorer we can see the weight of our files, selecting them and going to the “Properties” option. We can also see the remaining disk space by doing the same on the hard disk.

However, this is not entirely practical when we constantly need to see the remaining space or the space that a folder occupies. The good news is that TreeSize meets this need with its strong focus on storage space.

This file explorer not only shows our folder tree, but also has visible information about its size. In that sense, by scrolling through the file system from TreeSize, you will immediately know how much they weigh. In addition, you will always be aware of the remaining space left on your hard drive.

Additionally, the application has several appearance modes that will allow you to better visualize the information. Thus, you can have views that classify the elements by color according to their size, in order to obtain a more graphic perspective.

TreeSize has a free version that will allow you to see all this information and find the files that consume the most space on your disk. If you need to always be attentive to this data, this file explorer will always keep it in the foreground.

For get It, follow this link.

.