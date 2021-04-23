monkey plays pong with a brain implant

- Advertisement -

A monkey learned to play pong with the help of the Neuralink implant via mind control.

Fremont (USA). Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s start-up Neuralink presented a brain-computer interface in August 2020 that uses an implant to convert neural signals from the brain into commands for a computer. In the future, the technology should make it possible to walk again with spinal cord injuries, for example.

The company has now published a video showing how a nine-year-old macaque controls the video game Pong using two Neuralink brain implants via mind control. According to Neuralink, the monkey had its two implants placed six weeks before the video was recorded.

Brain implant records neural activity

The scientists initially taught the monkey to control the video game using a conventional joystick. They rewarded the animal with a banana smoothie for every ball hit in the game. During this phase, the implants recorded the monkey’s neuronal activities.

According to the company, Neuralink succeeded in assigning active neurons to the control commands . This now enables the monkey to control the game solely by thought without a joystick .

No scientific evidence

In science , the presented video still causes doubts because no verifiable evidence for the presented experiment was published by Neuralink. The company has not published a written version of the research results, which is usually published in a specialist journal with a peer review process.

Help for people with paralysis

Elon Musk is still as confident as ever about the implant. In the future, Neuralink should enable people with paralysis to use a smartphone by thinking. According to him, operation should be even faster than manual entries by healthy people.

First @Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs

In the long term, Musk’s goal is to unite humans and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Announcements of the billionaire have been called science fiction several times by renowned scientists.