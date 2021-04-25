Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin reveals its PC requirements

After abandoning the first idea of ​​its exclusivity for Nintendo Switch, with the great surprise of its arrival on PC last month, Capcom continues today expanding the information on Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin, with a complete list of its minimum and recommended requirements, and other functionalities that the computer version of this game will include.

And it is that among so much good news, it also stands out the inclusion of the controversial Denuvo anti-piracy system, known for creating more problems for users than solutions to prevent illegal distribution of the game.

Minimum requirements Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 3.20 GHz or AMD equivalent



Intel Core i5-3470 3.20 GHz or AMD equivalent Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 or AMD equivalent (2 GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 or AMD equivalent (2 GB VRAM) Storage: 28 GB of free disk space

28 GB of free disk space Directx : Version 11

: Version 11 Others: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended Requirements Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.20 GHz or AMD equivalent



Intel Core i5-4460 3.20 GHz or AMD equivalent Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 760 or AMD equivalent

NVIDIA GeForce GT 760 or AMD equivalent Storage: 28 GB of free disk space

28 GB of free disk space Directx : Version 11

: Version 11 Others: Broadband Internet connection

With quite little changes between the two requirements, as stated by Capcom, both settings should be sufficient to run the game at 1080p and 30 fps. However, it seems that none of the settings really refers to the highest qualities that we can achieve, or that at least one would expect after what was shown in the presentation videos of the game.

More about Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin

Direct continuation of the story of its first eponymous installment, this fun Turn-based RPG set in the Monster Hunter universe will put us in the shoes of a Monster Rider, who, beyond hunting these huge monsters, will teach us that there is room for a life of coexistence with the Monsties.

Set out on a journey that will put the bonds of friendship to the test in an ever-changing world, and discover the truth behind the legends of yesteryear in an epic story in which we will accompany Red’s grandson, a legendary Rider, when hazards occur. Fate leads him to meet Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg containing a legendary Rathalos that could wreak havoc if her powers of destruction were awakened.

So, remember that the launch of Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin is already scheduled for July 9.