Montblanc Summit Lite: a luxury smartwatch with vitaminized WearOS

Smartwatches seem to keep going back and you’re back in fashion. Now Montblanc has the Summit Lite ready, a smartwatch that aims to be somewhat cheaper than usual and with a somewhat sportier design.

The Montblanc Summit Lite Smartwatch is Montblanc’s proposal for those who want to perfect their performance and prioritize a healthy and active lifestyle. Montblanc’s proprietary suite of fitness apps, along with lightweight materials.

Main features of the new Montblanc Summit Lite

The Montblanc Summit Lite has a crisp 1.19 “AMOLED display with Gorilla Cover Glass, works under the Wear OS operating system from Google (based on Android 9 Pie), and has 1 GB RAM, a screen with a resolution of 390×390 pixels and Qualcomm’s APQ8009 processor. The smartwatch includes the Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC. In addition, the list of “system features” confirms that the smartwatch i has GPS and NFC, along with a heart rate monitor, step counter, and microphone.

Montblanc Summit Lite Montblanc

The smartwatch has a black metal case and a circular display. It has two buttons on the right edge and a rotating crown between the buttons. Also, the watch has a rubber strap instead of a premium leather strap.

With WearOS vitaminized by MontBlanc

In addition to the full ecosystem of Wear OS by Google apps and services, Montblanc has developed proprietary apps based on proven algorithms that distinguish the Summit Lite smartwatch and add dedicated owner value.

The Cardio Coac apph offers personalized training recommendations based on your current fitness level (VO2 max) and live training tips. It tracks the progress of users and adjusts accordingly. Users can improve their fitness according to their own goals and at the desired rate – for ideal long-lasting and healthy results.

Body Energy mode, tracks mental and physical exhaustion to show users current energy level. Incorporate data on your level of sleep, activity and stress. Users see the influence of their behavior on their energy level and can therefore adapt their plans to optimize their daily energy use.

On the other hand we find the way sleep, keep track detailed users’ sleep: duration, quality and sleep phases. It issues personalized recommendations to improve the quality of sleep and therefore the daily energy level. The user gains a clear understanding of their sleep patterns and is enabled to actively try to improve.

Finally we find the way stress, track physical and mental stress levels and gives advice at strategic moments. Users gain more clarity about their body’s response to stressful events and are provided proactive recommendations for doing breathing exercises during stressful times.

