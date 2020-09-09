More privacy for your mobile with TrackerControl, an app that blocks trackers and analyzes their connections

Given the enormous number of connections that apps make without your knowing it, With TrackerControl you will not only know which servers use and to which countries your data travels, you will also have the option of block all those trackers. All in a simple, secure way and with remarkable information on the options.

Trackers or crawlers not only follow us through the pages we visit in the browser, the applications also incorporate theirs for tasks that range from launching advertising to analyzing the use made of the software. Such trackers not only present a privacy risk, they also pose a extra cost of battery and data since the applications are constantly sending and receiving information that the user has not requested. Do you want to put a stop to the trackers? The TrackerControl app is your ally.

Find out which servers all your apps connect to

Active TrackerControl (left and center) and real-time log (right)

The trickle of outgoing and incoming connections that your smartphone maintains is continuous: just access the live ‘log’ of TrackerControl to discover the huge data transfer maintained by all installed applications, with the privacy risk that this entails. The app is a tracking analyzer and also a blocker, both functions are combined offering a large amount of information about the hidden use of your phone.

The first thing to say is that TrackerControl is an open source project that cannot be found on the Google Play Store, so you have to download the Apk file from the GitHub of the creator, Konrad Kollnig. It is also available in the FDroid repository. Once the application is installed, it will ask for permission to create a VPN with which to filter the communication of the apps with the tracking servers. To analyze and block tracking keep the VPN active, this is a common mechanic.

Information and blocking of trackers for each application

With TrackerControl it is possible to know which servers each app connects to along with its location. Google analytics, services that provide ads, access to personal data or communication with Facebook: keeping TrackerControl activated throws up many surprises. For example, the amount of communications that apps make with Facebook, even if these apps do not offer any social network option to the user (not even registration).

Map with different locations for trackers

The app analyzes the trackers and also allows blocking them, both by application and by server (within each app). In addition, it provides information to the user with which to improve their privacy on the phone. And a point that seems very important to us: TrackerControl also shows which countries the phone has been connected to without you knowing. Discovering that much of the data circulates to the United States despite being in Europe is surprising, also finding China as the location of servers.

Since TrackerControl is a VPN, you won’t be able to use it if you already use a VPN or use a private DNS address

Although TrackerControl is not in Google Play, the application is safe. It does not include ads and does not include ‘in-app’ purchases: we recommend it if you are interested in knowing all the communications that your mobile apps maintain.