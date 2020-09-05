More than 4 tons of ammunition recovered from Beirut port

Beirut: The Lebanese army has recovered more than 4 tonnes of explosives from the capital’s port, which was devastated by the bombings.

According to the foreign news agency, explosive chemicals have been found at the entrance of the port and army engineers are examining it. The chemical material was recovered from the port’s entrance No. 9 and its quantity is said to be 4.37 tonnes.

It should be noted that last month, 2750 tons of chemical materials exploded in the port of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. The blast severely damaged all buildings in the city, killing 190 and injuring more than 6,000.

A bomb blast near the northern city of Beirut has killed at least 40 people and injured dozens more.