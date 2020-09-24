More than 4,000 pounds for voluntarily inoculating you with the coronavirus: What we know about the “provocation trials” that will test the new vaccines

If all goes according to plan, by the end of the year a good handful of COVID vaccines will have completed their Phase III trials by the end of the year (or are about to do so). Countries and international organizations rush the weeks to reach all possible agreements with the different manufacturers so as not to be left out if their vaccines manage to pass the tests. However, the relevant question is then what?

What do we do with three, four, ten vaccines with different results achieved with different methodologies? Will it be possible to start using them? How can we quickly compare the different projects? In London they have it clear: doing the world’s first COVID-19 “provocation tests”. That is to say, selecting a group of healthy volunteers to deliberately infect with coronavirus to evaluate the effectiveness of all those vaccines.

Trials of provocation?

The idea behind such an essay is to inoculate volunteers with a vaccine and then “provoke” them an infection of the virus under controlled conditions. The truth is that this type of study is not a novelty. From the first trials of the smallpox vaccine to recent cases such as typhoid, cholera or malaria, these trials have been part of the day-to-day development of vaccines for generations.

With COVID it was also raised from the very beginning; However, the relative ignorance of the disease and the lack of effective treatments made the operation complicated (and a lot) at a bioethical level. One year after its appearance (that is, when the trial starts) the researchers expect have enough clinical tools to ensure that the disease is not dangerous for volunteers. At least, that it is a controlled danger.

And this is crucial. Above all, because before the first injection, the trial will need to be approved not just by the UK Medicines and Health Products Agency, but by an independent research ethics committee. A good challenge trial can advance the mass arrival of vaccines by a few months, but it can’t be done either way.

What we know about the first COVID “trial of provocation”

We know, for example, that the company in charge of putting it into operation, the Irish company hVivo, has experience in this type of test with other viruses like the flu. That, to begin with, is a good sign in a very sensitive field.

Although the researchers do not want to give too much data before the launch, thanks to the Financial Times we know some details of the project. For example, it is planned start your studies in January in a secure facility in East London in which vaccines can be tested three by three (with eight volunteers for each trial).

We know from hVivo trials with the flu virus that participants receive an average compensation of up to £ 3,750. As in this case the isolation will be longer (up to a month) and the disease is less known, it is assumed that participants will have a higher compensation (above 4,000).

Otherwise, there are many things that are still unknown about the trials. To begin with, which vaccines will “face” in them to determine their efficacy and safety in a neutral field. However, all the resources that are being mobilized for this type of study do make one thing clear: that the development process has rhythms that politics do not understand, nor do they want to understand.

Images | Hospital Clinic