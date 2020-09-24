Health

More than 4,000 pounds for voluntarily inoculating you with the coronavirus: What we know about the “provocation trials” that will test the new vaccines

By Brian Adam
0
0
covid
More Than 4,000 Pounds For Voluntarily Inoculating You With The

Must Read

Smart Gadgets

New Amazfit GTS 2: oximeter and great design at the best price

Brian Adam - 0
Amazfit has been proving for some months now that it is one of the smartwatch brands that we can expect the most from,...
Read more
Game Reviews

Hades Review: when the roguelike becomes divine

Brian Adam - 0
After a long phase in Early Access on PC, the roguelike of the authors of Transistor and Bastion lands on Nintendo Switch in a...
Read more
Apps

VLC is updated with great improvements on mobiles and Android TV

Brian Adam - 0
Despite the fact that most of our phones already play a good number of video formats, VLC is still one of the...
Read more
Apps

With this app you can know if you snore when sleeping, how loud you do it and record its sound

Brian Adam - 0
According to science, between 20 and 40% of the population snore at night, so you are not alone if you are one...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If all goes according to plan, by the end of the year a good handful of COVID vaccines will have completed their Phase III trials by the end of the year (or are about to do so). Countries and international organizations rush the weeks to reach all possible agreements with the different manufacturers so as not to be left out if their vaccines manage to pass the tests. However, the relevant question is then what?

What do we do with three, four, ten vaccines with different results achieved with different methodologies? Will it be possible to start using them? How can we quickly compare the different projects? In London they have it clear: doing the world’s first COVID-19 “provocation tests”. That is to say, selecting a group of healthy volunteers to deliberately infect with coronavirus to evaluate the effectiveness of all those vaccines.

Trials of provocation?

The idea behind such an essay is to inoculate volunteers with a vaccine and then “provoke” them an infection of the virus under controlled conditions. The truth is that this type of study is not a novelty. From the first trials of the smallpox vaccine to recent cases such as typhoid, cholera or malaria, these trials have been part of the day-to-day development of vaccines for generations.

With COVID it was also raised from the very beginning; However, the relative ignorance of the disease and the lack of effective treatments made the operation complicated (and a lot) at a bioethical level. One year after its appearance (that is, when the trial starts) the researchers expect have enough clinical tools to ensure that the disease is not dangerous for volunteers. At least, that it is a controlled danger.

And this is crucial. Above all, because before the first injection, the trial will need to be approved not just by the UK Medicines and Health Products Agency, but by an independent research ethics committee. A good challenge trial can advance the mass arrival of vaccines by a few months, but it can’t be done either way.

What we know about the first COVID “trial of provocation”

covid

We know, for example, that the company in charge of putting it into operation, the Irish company hVivo, has experience in this type of test with other viruses like the flu. That, to begin with, is a good sign in a very sensitive field.

Although the researchers do not want to give too much data before the launch, thanks to the Financial Times we know some details of the project. For example, it is planned start your studies in January in a secure facility in East London in which vaccines can be tested three by three (with eight volunteers for each trial).

We know from hVivo trials with the flu virus that participants receive an average compensation of up to £ 3,750. As in this case the isolation will be longer (up to a month) and the disease is less known, it is assumed that participants will have a higher compensation (above 4,000).

Otherwise, there are many things that are still unknown about the trials. To begin with, which vaccines will “face” in them to determine their efficacy and safety in a neutral field. However, all the resources that are being mobilized for this type of study do make one thing clear: that the development process has rhythms that politics do not understand, nor do they want to understand.

Images | Hospital Clinic

Related Articles

Corona Virus

234 new cases of crown virus announced and second highest rate in Donegal

Brian Adam - 0
Outside of Dublin, Donegal had the highest rate of Covid-19 in the state in the fortnight between 8-21 September The Department of Health this afternoon...
Read more
Health

The WHO already assumes that up to 70% of the world population will contain the virus if we do not find the vaccine and...

Brian Adam - 0
"If we don't find a vaccine and we don't continue to suppress this virus, we assume that it will spread to 60...
Read more
Health

The United States recognizes for the first time that the coronavirus is transmitted through the air: what it means and what implications it has...

Brian Adam - 0
This weekend, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country's highest epidemiological authority, just officially recognized that the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©