More than 70,000 podcasts are coming to Amazon Music

After the launch in Italy of Amazon Music HD, the new offer signed by Amazon for music streaming in high definition with over 60 million songs in HD and millions of songs in Ultra HD, coming soon podcasts will also arrive in the beautiful country, already added on the platform in the United States. There are also exclusives with exceptional names.

Jeff Bezos’ company today rolled out an update that will add over 70,000 podcasts to the streaming service: among the titles there are also exclusive deals like the one with DJ Khaled and his show The First One, where he will interview many artists and ask them to tell their stories in the music business and beyond. The company also plans to bring even more shows to Amazon Music starting February 2021.

All podcasts will be listenable directly via the Amazon Music app, both on smartphone and on PC, but also on Amazon Echo where the voice assistant Alexa will automatically use the streaming service of the company. Important note regarding advertising: according to what is reported by The Wall Street Journal, indeed, Amazon will place advertisements on all podcasts present on the platform, but it is not known how they will be implemented and if those who pay for the service will feel the same way the ads.

The two most important questions now are: How Spotify will react to this new Amazon move, which seems increasingly to be a high-level competitor? Most importantly, when will Apple bring podcasts to Apple Music, especially now that with the Apple One package it could offer streaming games, music, movies and TV series at a truly competitive price? Tell us what you users think in the comments.