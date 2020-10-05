Mossy stalks or butterfly larvae?

Madagascar: A wildlife photographer has captured a unique view of an insect disguise in a nature factory in which a moss-like piece can be seen on a mossy tree. It looks like a sack that encloses with a drawstring, but it is actually a larva of a moth that has hidden itself.

We have previously read about the ability of leaf-like insects and other types of butterflies to camouflage. Now look at the picture in which a bubble-like piece of the same color sticking out of a tree trunk is actually a living worm.

This larva has undergone an evolutionary process to avoid birds and large insects. It covers itself with a pile of rubbish and turns into a tree. However, the photographer did not give further details. It is known to be found in the lush green forests of Madagascar and is a type of moth.

The moth’s larvae now require the attention of scientists, but one thing is certain: it is impossible to identify the animal in any way. That is why other living beings do not make it a snack. It can only be felt in motion.