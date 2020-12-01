It seems that with the arrival of December, Internet content companies have already thought about taking stock of what has been a trend in the year. If a few hours ago we knew the most viewed videos on YouTube in Spain in 2020, now is the time to analyze the lists of the most listened to in the year that Spotify has just made public.

Spotify has not communicated the number of reproductions that each song or artist has obtained during 2020

The Swedish music streaming service, Spotify, has communicated the songs, artists and podcasts -key content for the company’s strategy in 2020- that have been a trend this year around the world and also in Spain. It has not provided, yes, the number of reproductions that each of them have achieved.

Be that as it may, this is the list of «Most listened to» on Spotify in 2020:

-Most listened to artists in the world in 2020:

Bad bunny

Drake

J Balvin

Juice WRLD

The Weeknd

-Female artists heard in the world in 2020:

Billie eilish

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Halsey

-Most listened songs in the world in 2020:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

“Dance Monkey” – Tones and I

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

“Roses – Imanbek Remix” – Imanbek and SAINt JHN

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

-Most listened to artists in Spain in 2020:

Bad bunny

Anuel AA

J Balvin

Ozuna

Myke Towers

-Most listened to female artists in Spain in 2020:

KAROL G

Aitana

Dua Lipa

Natti Natasha

Lola indigo

-Most listened to songs in Spain in 2020:

“Tusa” – KAROL G with Nicki Minaj

“It lit up” – Fred De Palma and Ana Mena

“La Jeepeta – Remix” – Nio Garcia, Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Brray and Juanka

“Caramelo” – Ozuna

“The Curiosity” – Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson and Myke Towers

“Thousand Tequilas” – Chema Rivas

“Purple” – J Balvin

“Safaera” – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow

“Relationship” – Sech

“Dance Monkey” – Tones And I

-Most listened to podcasts in the world in 2020:

‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

‘TED Talks Daily’

‘The Daily’

‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’

‘Call Her Daddy’

-Most listened to podcasts in Spain in 2020:

‘Nobody Knows Nothing’

‘Understand your Mind’

‘Meditated’

‘Modern life’

‘Meditations to connect with the inner guide’

.