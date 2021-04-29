Most powerful mobile you can buy right now in 2021

It is difficult to keep up with news, but we have compiled the best powerful mobiles that you can buy right now and what are their characteristics. If you are thinking of getting one, surely here you will find the one that best suits your needs.

Year after year smartphones are becoming more and more powerful, most models from previous years have already become obsolete and are in serious trouble to face the most powerful mobiles that you can buy in 2021.

The calendar of presentations of the different brands covers the whole year. While some such as Huawei or Samsung are committed to dividing their flagships between two ranges with presentations at the beginning and end of the year, others like Apple and Google do so with a single presentation in autumn.

Many other brands, much more prolific, are updating their catalog, adapting their offer to the launches of their rivals to stay on the crest of the wave throughout the year. This is the case of Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus or realme. This complicates the choice of the most powerful mobile you can buy in 2021.

What is the most powerful mobile you can buy in 2021?

We break the ice in this selection of the best smartphones of 2021 with the flagship of a brand that has burst into the Spanish telephony market like a tornado. We are talking about the realme X50 Pro , a smartphone with which realme has managed to arouse all our interest with a mobile whose features could well stand up to any premium high-end. We have already tested it and found it to be an impressive model. Here you can see our analysis: Its quality, price and performance ratio make it one of the most powerful phones you can buy in 2021 , even surpassing the realme 7 Pro.

As far as performance is concerned, we have the Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 accompanied by configurations of 6, 8 and 12 GB of RAM . In addition, it has 128 and 256 GB of internal storage with UFS 3.0 support.

Xiaomi Mi 11

We come to the Xiaomi Mi 11 , a new example that to obtain the maximum performance it is not necessary to invest more than a thousand euros in a smartphone. The most powerful model of the Mi 11 family, it mounts one of the most powerful processors of the moment, offering a truly spectacular performance thanks to which it will remain among the most powerful mobiles for much of 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

The Galaxy Note range shares the title of flagships with the mobile phones of the Galaxy S range. In this sense, and until the South Korean brand launches a new version of this model, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is postulated as one of the most powerful mobiles you can buy in 2021. One of the main advantages of this mobile is the use it makes of its advanced S-Pen from which you can control some functions of the smartphone and even act as a remote control in presentations or when taking photos.

At the power level, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is backed by the Exynos 990 processor, 12 or 16 GB of RAM and between 128 and 512 GB of internal memory. Features that place this Samsung smartphone as one of the most prominent in the high-end range.

Huawei P40 Pro +

Along the same lines as the previous mobile, Huawei’s proposal for mobile phones with a large screen comes from the Huawei P40 Pro +. The Huawei P40 Pro + offers the highest performance in a Huawei mobile to date, with truly impressive features. However, the consequences of the trade war between the US and China have caused this model not to integrate Google services, completely overshadowing its excellent performance.

We are talking about a Kirin 990 processor that offers 20% more power than the previous generation and a dual-core NPU unit that takes care of the tasks related to artificial intelligence. The Huawei P40 Pro + also does not fall short in the graphics section since it mounts a Mali G76 GPU , which provides a gaming experience without lag even with the maximum settings.

Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G

One of the newcomers to the Spanish scene is the Oppo Find X3 Pro and it does so armed to the teeth with the latest technology in processors and photographic systems. This model boasts a very careful design in which its synthetic leather finish of non-animal origin stands out, which gives it a unique touch and grip.

Inside we find the latest batch of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G , 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. A true premium high-end that offers everything a user can ask for from one of the most powerful mobiles you can buy in 2021.

Having the best possible features in a 2021 mobile also implies a high price, so this model moves away from the medium and high ranges in which the brand felt very comfortable to attack without complexes the Premium high range with a price output above 1,100 euros.

Google Pixel 4a

Google usually presents its first swords on these dates and the Google Pixel 4a will continue to be one of the best mobiles you can buy in 2021. It is a mobile with very good performance both at the hardware level and at the photographic level. The excellent photographic performance of Google mobiles is known to all thanks to the processing that is carried out after taking the photo. An AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution. 5.8 and the full integration of Google services allow users of this smartphone to have the best Android experience.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung has already discovered its cards by putting its first flagship on sale for the first half of the year with the Galaxy S20 family. Of all of them, the most powerful in terms of performance is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G , a smartphone to which the surname Plus that accompanies the top model of the South Korean brand falls short.

This gigantic smartphone mounts a 6.8-inch screen with an Exynos 2100 processor and 12 GB of RAM for its 128 GB version, while 16 GB of RAM is reserved for the 512 GB version of internal storage. The photographic section is another of the strengths of this Samsung mobile , the results of which you can see in depth in our analysis of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G .

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple has just presented its new models after a long wait and for now they are promising. Right now the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be Apple’s most powerful smartphone you can buy in 2021. It mounts the A14 processor at 5nm , faster than the previous version, and is supported by 6 GB of RAM and options with 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB of internal storage. Its photographic equipment places it as one of the reference mobiles of 2021 in terms of photographic quality, and it will undoubtedly have to prove on numerous occasions that it continues to be one of the most powerful mobiles .