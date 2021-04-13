MotionMonkey, a desktop player for internet videos

- Advertisement -

When it comes to audiovisual material, the internet has several platforms where we can see what we want. YouTube is the most famous and perhaps the one with the largest catalog, however, there are also options such as Vimeo or DailyMotion. However, it can be tedious having to visit each of their websites. Therefore, we will present you a player for internet videos that will facilitate everything.

Its name is MotionMonkey and it is a client for the main video platforms, capable of playing the material from Windows.

A player for the videos that are on the internet

When the alternatives available for any task are multiple, those tools that are responsible for concentrating them in the same place are very useful. In the case of videos, there are several platforms available and if we are looking for content frequently, it can be uncomfortable having to visit up to 4 different pages. That is why MotionMonkey comes as that player for internet videos on any platform.

In this way, instead of opening several browser tabs, it will be enough to do a simple search in MotionMonkey and reproduce what we want. It should be noted that it is a completely free application.

The experience of using MotionMonkey is quite pleasant and the interface is very friendly. This tells us that any user could make use of the tool, becoming familiar in a matter of seconds. Once you run the application, the player will be displayed with a search bar at the top. Here, it will only be a matter of typing the name of the video you are looking for to see it later in the suggestions.

However, you can also filter by platforms from the options that you will see in the left side panel. Then, all you have to do is enjoy all the internet videos you want with this desktop player. MotionMonkey is a highly recommended option for all those people who frequently move between different video platforms, looking for material.

