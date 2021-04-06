MOTN, find which movie to watch easily from your Android

- Advertisement -

When we want to have fun watching a series or movie, the problem is not in the time available to do it, but in knowing which movie to watch. Many people spend hours deciding what content to play, which ends up killing the fun in the long run. Therefore, we want to present you an application for Android that will solve this problem in less than a minute.

Its name is Movie Of The Night and by following its instructions, you can find the perfect movie to enjoy tonight.

What movie or series to watch tonight? Find out in seconds

While many of us are hesitant to select something, streaming services can contribute much more to this. If we realize it, we have around 5 services available, each one with huge catalogs of movies and series. So, if it is difficult for you to make choices, this makes it a little more difficult and is what takes us to spend hours walking through the entire gallery of options.

However, Movie Of The Night has an excellent mechanism that will help us make the decision of which movie to watch quickly. This is based on the selection of a series of options that in the end will lead us to one or more results adjusted to our preferences.

In that sense, to begin with, a whole series of options will be presented on the screen so that you can begin to define your preferences. In that sense, you will have to indicate the genre you want to see, the range of premiere years, language, age filter and even the actors. Additionally, you will have to select the streaming platform (s) you have.

When you finish defining all this, touch the “Get The List” button and all the results will be displayed with movies completely adjusted to your preferences. This process will not take you more than a minute and will give you the perfect movie to watch at any time.

To prove it, follow this link.

.