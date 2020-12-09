Moto Buds Charge: some original wireless headphones that you can charge with your smartphone

The activity of product presentations continues that is being frantic in 2020 despite Covid-19, proof of this is the arrival in Spain, by Motorola, of a very interesting device for the upcoming Christmas campaign. Neither more nor less than the Moto Buds Charge, TWS headphones that you can charge with your mobile.

Main features of the Moto Buds Charge

The biggest complaint from users who have used some wireless headphones is that they have spent the battery of these as of its charging case in a place where we could not connect the charger, such as, for example, in public transport or outdoors. Due to these, brands have not stopped innovating to reach an effective solution to this problem. Motorola has developed a new technology I could have come up with a possible solution.

Motorola has designed the new Moto Buds Charge. In which the case comes with a USB-C cable integrated you can connect to your mobile (compatible with reverse charging). In this way, you can feed the battery of your headphones directly from your phone. According to the brand, cWith 3% of the battery of your mobile you can extend up to 5 hours more use of your wireless headphones. Additionally, the charging case features a USB-C input for the standard charging option.

In addition, the Moto Buds Charge headphones are IPX5 certified, so they are resistant to water and sweat. A perfect accessory for sports, these headphones become an essential accessory when doing any type of activity, wherever it may be.

On the other hand, they are headphones True Wireless Stereo (TWS) completely wireless and that incorporate touch interface and microphone. This allows users to call hands-free. They also have the voice assistants Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa. Motorola has developed a free app Hubble Connect for Verve Life, which adds extra functions to the headphones, such as locating the device in case of loss.

Availability in Spain and prices

Motorola Mobile Charge Wireless Headphones are anda available in Spain in the colors black and white. The box includes the earbuds, wireless charging case, a set of six ear pads, and a USB-C charging cable. Its recommended price is € 69.99.

