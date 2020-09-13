MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews

Moto G9 Play: now with more battery and more megapixels for its triple camera

By Brian Adam
Moto G9 Play: now with more battery and more megapixels for its triple cameraWhile we wait for the previous Moto G9 Plus leaks to come true, the Moto G family has welcomed the ninth generation with the new Moto G9 Play, which was initially announced in India under the name Moto G9.

Compared to the Moto G8 Play, this new Motorola model has better cameras, more memory and more battery, in addition to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor.

Moto G9 Play data sheet

Moto G9 Play
screen 6.5 “LCD
HD +
Dimensions and weight 165.21 x 75.73 x 9.18 mm
200 g.
Processor Snapdragon 662
RAM 4GB
Storage 64 GB
MicroSD up to 512 GB
Frontal camera 8 MP f / 2.2
Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.7
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
Battery 5000 mAh
20W fast charge
Operating system Android 10
Connectivity 4G
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
Minijack
Others Button to launch the Wizard
Rear fingerprint reader
Price 199 euros

More battery and megapixels

Motog9d

The Moto G9 Play is a new 4G and mid-range terminal that fights in the range of between 100 and 200 euros. It has some of the benefits of the Moto G8 Play, but adds important changes and updates. For starters, the LCD screen retains the drop-shaped notch and HD resolution, but increases in size to 6.5 inches.

The fingerprint reader is once again on the back, strategically camouflaged in the company logo. Speaking of the back, the camera module changes its design although it maintains the three lenses and with an extra resolution.

Motog9big

We have one 48 megapixel triple camera with additional 2 megapixel sensors: one for depth reading and one for macro photography. In front, the shutter is 8 megapixels.

Power is provided by the Snapdragon 662, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, a major change from the previous generation. It also improves the battery, which reaches the 5,000 mAh and supports 20W fast charging. The terminal has a minijack and NFC connectivity.

Versions and prices of the Moto G9 Play

Motog9color

The Moto G9 Play has been announced in India as the Moto G9, but the company has subsequently confirmed that the global version will be marketed as the Moto G9 Play. In Spain, it will go on sale at a price of 199 euros in a single configuration and in two colors: green and blue.

