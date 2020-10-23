Moto Madness: weekend of great discounts on Motorola phones

It has been customary in Motorola to dedicate the occasional weekend a year to lowering its terminals, with more than important discounts and, just these days, we have within our reach to enjoy some discounts on models that offer a more than interesting price-quality ratio thanks to Moto Madness. What’s more, don’t think that the sales will be limited to a single terminal, you have them for all ranges and models and You have until Sunday October 25 to take advantage.

Very good discounts

Without a doubt, of all those that the company has for sale, It is the Motorola Edge + the one that attracts the most attention because it is its top of the range, with extraordinarily good performance that begins with its screen, 6.7-inch OLED, FullHD + at 90Hz., HDR10 +, 21: 9 format and with curved edges. It has a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256 internal storage. For the camera, neither more nor less than a 108MP sensor, plus 5G connectivity. Now, during this weekend, we can get it for 799 euros, 400 less than its usual price.

Motorola Edge +. Motorola

The truth is that this discount is the most popular although the others are not too far. Especially if we take into account the recommended prices they have and the one that appears because of this Moto Madness of the weekend. The Motorola G9 Play, for example, reduces its price from 199 euros to 169, while the Moto G8 does it from 199 to 159. If you want to go up a small step to an economic mid-range, the Motorola One Hyper also drops a lot, from 299 to 219 euros.

The Moto G8 Power the same, it follows in the wake of the great discounts these days costing us 179 euros, compared to 249 of its usual price. The Moto E6 Play and E6S also see their costs reduced below the psychological barrier of 100 euros and, instead of the 109 of their RRP, we can take them for only 89. Returning to the mid-range, We can buy the Moto G9 Plus for 249 euros, compared to 269 of its usual price while the One fusion +, which usually touches 300 euros, will be ours for 50 less, that is, 249 euros. Finally you will have the Moto G8 Power Lite with a discount of 20 euros and of the 179 that it costs, we can buy it during this Moto Madness for 159.

