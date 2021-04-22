MotoGP 21 Review: back on the track, towards a new era

- Advertisement -

After the half misstep made by the Milanese team with the fourth incarnation of Monster Energy Supercross (to learn more, refer to the review of Monster Energy Supercross 4), Milestone has returned to the charge with its battle horse, the queen series of the large bouquet of licenses in its possession: MotoGP. We had already mentioned it a few weeks ago, at the time of our first contact with the game, but after having spent several hours in the company of the definitive version, we can only reiterate the concept: the latest release of the official racing dedicated to the championship on two. the most famous wheels in the world has managed to further improve what, already in past years, had established itself as one of the most successful and solid products of the software house, a real point of reference for fans of two-wheel racing.

Back on track

After a very difficult edition full of unexpected events, in 2021 the world championship organized by Dorna Sports he showed up at the starting line with much clearer ideas, more organized and with a well-defined calendar.

Although his videogame counterpart was not discouraged even by the pandemic (as you can read in the MotoGP 20 review), even going so far as to put one of the new tracks, the Finnish one, within reach of the pad, well before the renovations of his counterpart real were finished, it is clear from the outset that also the Milestone product this year has certainly had a much easier life. You can understand this from many small things, including the attention placed in the career mode, but also in the complete synchronization of the rules, culminating in the introduction – definitely necessary – of the much chat “long lap penalty“. For purists who want to replicate the exploits of their heroes, moreover, the option has been introduced to choose whether to play with the actual championship calendar, the one that has been reworked to cope with the impossibility of racing on some particularly problematic tracks (with lots of of “duplicates” where actually provided), or with an alternative calendar complete with all the tracks, the one that would have kept us company in normal circumstances.

This selection system is available both in career mode and in individual custom leagues. And if you are diehards of realism you can’t help but love the added ability to retrieve the bike after a crash, complete with manual pilot control and dedicated animations.

If you prefer the good old respawn you can rest assured, since this option, which undoubtedly slows down the re-entry after a fall in favor of diving, is easily deactivated from a special item in the game menu: another example of what Milestone is working to make MotoGP accessible to everyone.

On the one hand we have the possibility to do everything manually, on the other we are allowed to use the rewind indiscriminately, which can greatly facilitate the life of less savvy players and then interested in the context rather than pure competition.

Lots of substance

It’s not just these little things that make a difference: under the sparkling hull of MotoGP 21 there is a lot of substance. Beyond the inevitable routine improvements related to the renewed tire and suspension consumption management system, to make the lion’s share we find a completely new addition: the temperature of the brakes and the possibility of changing discs according to the situation.

Choosing the most suitable type of disc will be crucial in order to keep the bike’s efficiency high during braking, and to be sure to fit the correct ones we will have many factors to evaluate, including the type of track, the temperature and even the our driving style. We guarantee that the difference is there, and it shows. Instead, fuel management has become even more important, thanks to the possibility of manually calculating the quantity in order to seek maximum competitiveness in qualifying. But be careful, because a minimal distraction or a small miscalculation is enough to run dry and throw away an entire race or an almost perfect qualifying lap.

Finally, the roster of drivers in addition to being updated with all the transfers and the new additions of the case, presents an exorbitant amount of personalities who have been lucky in this beautiful sport over the years: we are talking about a total of 47 different combinations between historical riders and motorcycles, including is impossible not to mention the Honda number 58 of the late Marco Simoncelli, or the countless “versions” of champions such as Biaggi and Valentino Rossi, the latter present both in the company of the 2004 and 2007 Yamaha M1, as well as various bikes from the previous period spent in Honda.

The birth of a star

Also in MotoGP 21 the main course, as practically in every modern course, is the Career, which has reached a respectable level of detail and complexity. It is a highly managerial, very complete and multifaceted mode. Initially we will be able to choose whether to join a minor team of one of the three official classes of the world championship, or simply create a new team from scratch, completely customizing colors and livery thanks to a practical editor.

As we are talking about a managerial career, the first step will be to find a reliable manager with whom to collaborate closely. The better the manager is, after all, the greater our chances of joining a top team and, logically, of obtaining more profitable contracts. But that is not all: every self-respecting group needs a research and development department, and ours will certainly not be outdone.

To allow us to accumulate points to spend on developing new updates the chief engineer and data analyst will take care of it, also characterized by various personal statistics that define their effectiveness and, consequently, the amount of points obtained from week to week. To complete our entourage, then, there are the various mechanics, indispensable figures to transform our development projects into reality. Distributing the workforce in a thoughtful way will allow us to reduce the processing times of updates, without delays and perhaps giving priority to the most critical aspects of the bike. Like every other member of our entourage, mechanics also have areas of specialization and a specific score linked to their experience and knowledge.

Our aim, in short, will be mainly that of seek the acquisition of increasingly qualified personnel, balancing the outgoing salaries with the incoming money, deriving from sponsors and results on the track. Furthermore, once you reach Moto2, it will be possible to start your own “Junior Team”, which in turn will be able to contribute to our success with its goals.

The balance seemed to us to be good overall: by achieving results that match the team’s expectations, it is quite easy to improve your bike and your entourage without too many problems, making the progression pleasant and satisfying. If the management aspect is not for you, know that the latter can be partially bypassed through the use of functions for the automatic assignment of mechanics, but we strongly advise against it: you lose some of the fun, and the result is much less efficient.

Towards a new era

After MXGP, Ride and Monster Energy Supercross, MotoGP has also landed on next-gen. From a technical point of view, the leap forward is certainly perceptible, but it does not leave you speechless. Although the polygonal modeling of the two wheels is practically perfect, it is the outline that shows all the limits of a strongly cross-generational product. The cutscenes with the mechanics continue to be woody and uninspired, and even the elements on the track never fully convince.

On a positive note – and perhaps this is the most important thing ever – comes from the stability of the frame rate, anchored at 60 frames per second regardless of the number of pilots on the screen and the weather conditions. The rain, among other things, is rendered in a decidedly convincing and spectacular way. The declared resolution is the classic “dynamic 4k”: honestly, we have not noticed anything visible to the naked eye, since the game is always very clean and – net of problems and small stumbles – pleasant to see. Dedicated servers are also returning, which for some years have already tried to mitigate the problems that plagued multiplayer, also with a view to an eSport that, slowly, is starting to get into the right gear. Unfortunately, as often happens in these circumstances, we were not able to try the online component of the title before launch, but we can confirm that, browsing through the menus, we have not found anything that indicates possible structural changes – even minimal – compared to that of the previous chapter.

A separate discussion, however, we want to do it for the real flagship of the series, the element that for three editions now has revolutionized our offline competitions: ANNA, artificial intelligence based on neural networks. This year she is back again, and she is in better shape than ever. Fighting with other drivers has never been so fun and full of unexpected events: especially in the lower classes the battles at the last overtaking have multiplied, as have, consequently, also the errors of the drivers, unpredictable and finally plausible.

After all, we know, in Moto3 the gaps are minimal, and there isn’t a single lap without overtaking and ranking upsets. Obviously, however, being the third version of the system, as was to be expected, the progress has been less disruptive than in the past. Surely there has been a slight increase in the general difficulty: the pilots are now on average faster, so much so that we are forced to lower – albeit slightly – the difficulty compared to the previous chapters, in which instead we had never encountered particular problems in playing it. even weapons with the AI ​​set near the maximum value.