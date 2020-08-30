Motorola Edge Plus, Smartphone review designed for gamers

After more than a month of intensive use and after evaluating practically all the top of the range of this 2020, we have finally reached a verdict on the Motorola Edge Plus that unlike other smartphones, includes a design and software designed for gamers. This analysis was carried out using the equipment under normal conditions and with different video games with high resource demand.

Rear camera

108 megapixels + 8 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and 16 MP panoramic lens offer decent quality in auto mode, although sometimes artificial intelligence confuses objects.

Photography in automatic mode

Unlike Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G This has no problems when taking quick shots, although it does fail a bit when they have a little movement.

In low light conditions, it takes a while to shoot with decent results, but without the dramatic effects of Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Photography in the dark

Its panoramic mode and 10x zoom work wonderfully without presenting distortions or problems with pixels.

10X Zoom and Ultra Wide Angle Photography

Frontal camera

This is 25 MP without flash and takes good pictures, although in low light conditions it can fall short.

Picture taken with the front camera

Video recording goes up to 6K at 30 FPS, slow motion records up to 240 FPS in HD and fast motion goes up to 32x.

Camera Rating 8.5

screen

6.7 ” OLED with 1080 x 2340p resolution with 385 ppi density, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, HDR +, 90 Hz refresh rate and edges of almost 90 degrees, achieve that its Endless Edge concept extends the viewing area well. Apps like Amazon Prime and Youtube exploit high dynamic range well.

Videogames for their part are executed in a monumental way, but this section will be discussed later.

Screen Rating 9.5

Performance

Working on the Motorola Edge Plus with multiple applications at the same time was no problem, in fact, we had more than 10 open with everything and a high demand video game like Fortnite thanks to your Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 their 12 GB Ram. We synchronize bluetooth devices such as the speaker Sound X, the FreeBuds 3i, he Body Fat Scale and GT 2e from Huawei without inconvenience. We also send content and mirror the screen on televisions Roku and Android. The most surprising thing was doing a live stream of Call of Duty Mobile from the team with Streamlabs and edit videos with Quik with shocking fluidity.

Another point in favor is its specialized software section Gametime motorcycle that optimizes video games to give the best of itself, for example, in Fortnite for example we achieve up to 30 sustained FPS with epic graphics.

Performance Rating: 10

Audio

It can read high resolution files up to 32 bits / 384 khz with transmission possibility LDAC and the 360 Reality Audio it works without problem. It has the section of Moto Audio which can automatically evaluate the audio source to select the best profile or can be manually selected from the modes:

Music

Movie

And play

Integrated sound leverages its technology Waves to give deeper tones than the average of the devices in this range. The power and fidelity of the external speakers achieves a good result to be used as a music speaker or in conferences as hands-free.

Audio rating: 9.5

Battery

With 5000 mAh of power, this terminal manages energy wonderfully, although its weak point is the load, since it only uses 15W for fast charging, being well below other equipment within this same category. In terms of duration, it supports a whole day under exhaustive use and can reach more under normal conditions of use. It has the normal and reversible wireless charging capacity of up to 5W if you want to share a little of the power of the equipment.

Battery rating: 9.5

Peripherals and memory

Its 256GB of storage is enough for an enthusiast, but certainly one always wants more and the fact that it does not allow memory expansion by means of a Micro SD card is something to consider. The fact of keeping the 3.5 mm input is appreciated to be able to use wired headphones and above all to not lose fidelity when listening hi-res audio.

Memory & Peripherals Rating: 9

Design

The fact of going out of the trend is always something risky and returning to a curved screen to propose other uses such as gaming is something to applaud, since they managed to reimagine what other brands did for aesthetic reasons. The size is comfortable and the back is understated. One point that we did not understand is the fact of not being able to unlock it with the face unlike its younger brother the Motorola Edge, since finally by hardware it is tentatively possible, although it has a fingerprint reader on the screen.

Design Rating: 9

Operating system

Something that he knows how to do very well Motorola is not to saturate your equipment with additional software and operates with Android 10 almost cleanly, this line is no exception, it still retains its gestures and My UX allows you to customize the edges so that they light up in a certain way to know the state of charge of the battery, incoming calls, alarms or notifications. Unlike other high-end equipment such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, this one does allow the use of Adobe Premiere Rush and synchronization with Alexa or Google Assistant, spotlights Hue, cameras like Furbo or security systems such as Nest or Ring they work smoothly.

The Moto Gametime allows shortcuts to Facebook or WhatsApp during the game, as well as blocking notifications and calls

What most differentiates it from the rest is being able to customize the L and R buttons in a kind of fictional triggers on the edge of the screen with its gaming section, this is very practical in games like Call of Duty Mobile and Free fireIn fact, to some extent it gives a competitive advantage for shooting comfort.

Operating system rating: 10

CONCLUSION The Motorola Edge Plus is a smartphone designed for all those who want to have the ultimate portable gaming experience, since both the hardware, design, size and functions are focused on giving the best to gamers. A great return of the brand to the category of the high-end.

THE BEST The screen and how they use it in video games

Keep the 3.5 mm jack

Sound quality from external speakers WORST Does not have facial block

Memory cannot be expanded with Micro SD cards

Final score 9.4