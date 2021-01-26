MobileAndroidTech News

Motorola Edge S: the new high-end with Snapdragon 870 on board and 5,000mAh

By Brian Adam
Motorola Edge S: the new high-end with Snapdragon 870 on board and 5,000mAh
Motorola Edge S: The New High End With Snapdragon 870 On

Brian Adam
Motorola Edge S: the new high-end with Snapdragon 870 on board and 5,000mAh

Motorola has just made a new mobile for the high-end official, the Motorola Edge S. Despite its name, it is a model that says goodbye to the curved screen, to bet on a flat panel, yes, with IPS technology.

Along with this panel comes a Snapdragon 870 processor, a slight evolution of the Snapdragon 865+ with a higher clock frequency. The terminal comes to keep the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge + company. So let’s review the specifications and technical characteristics of this terminal, which comes to gain a foothold in the high-end of 2021.

Motorola Edge S data sheet

Motorola Edge S

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

168.38 x 73.97 x 9.69 mm
215 grams

SCREEN

6.7-inch LCD with FHD + resolution (1,080 x 2,520 pixels)
Ratio 21: 9
HDR10
560 nits maximum brightness

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

GPU

Adreno 650

RAM

6/8 GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

128/256 GB
SD memory up to 1 TB

REAR CAMERA

Triple camera:
64 megapixel main
16 megapixel ultra wide angle
2 megapixel depth camera

FRONT CAMERA

Double camera:
16 megapixels
8 megapixel wide angle

DRUMS

5,000 mAh
20W fast charge

OS

Android 11

CONNECTIVITY

5G
Dual band WiFi
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1

Dual band GPS
NFC
USB C

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader on the side
IP52 water resistance
Headphone jack

PRICE

From 254.47 euros to change

A high-end for very little money to change

Motorola Edge S

The Motorola Edge S has a different design than its “older” brothers with a curved screen, as well as being a different concept. It is a terminal with a powerful processor, the Snapdragon 870, but some points have been cut to adjust the price. The panel is now flat, with IPS technology, 6.7 inches and Full HD + resolution. There are two small holes in its upper left corner, to house two 16 and 8 megapixel front cameras, respectively.

Along with the Snapdragon 870 come configurations of up to 8 + 256 GB of memory, a rather ambitious hardware configuration

The processor is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM, in addition to an internal memory configuration that ranges from 128 GB to 256 GB. To power this set comes a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charge, good figures for this terminal. In terms of connectivity, the terminal is compatible with 5G, dual-band WiFi, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, among others.

Regarding the camera, we have a triple rear sensor, which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel wide-angle and a third sensor to capture information about the depth of field. The double front camera will allow you to do portrait mode and enjoy wide angle, the entire set being powered by Motorola’s AI.

As for the software, the Motorola Edge S arrives with Android 11 customized by Motorola, a layer of light personalization which quite respects the Android Stock interface.

Motorola Edge S price and availability

The Motorola Edge S arrives first in China, with no news of landing in Europe. It does so starting from a price of just over 250 euros at the exchange rate, although if it arrived in Spain the price would increase considerably after taxes and fees.

  • Motorola Moto Edge S 6/128 GB: 254.47 euros (1,999 yuan).
  • Motorola Moto Edge S 8/128 GB: 305.39 euros (2,399 yuan).
  • Motorola Moto Edge S 8/256 GB: 356.31 euros (2,799 yuan).
