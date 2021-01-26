Motorola Edge S: the new high-end with Snapdragon 870 on board and 5,000mAh

- Advertisement -

Motorola has just made a new mobile for the high-end official, the Motorola Edge S. Despite its name, it is a model that says goodbye to the curved screen, to bet on a flat panel, yes, with IPS technology.

Along with this panel comes a Snapdragon 870 processor, a slight evolution of the Snapdragon 865+ with a higher clock frequency. The terminal comes to keep the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge + company. So let’s review the specifications and technical characteristics of this terminal, which comes to gain a foothold in the high-end of 2021.

Motorola Edge S data sheet

Motorola Edge S DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 168.38 x 73.97 x 9.69 mm

215 grams SCREEN 6.7-inch LCD with FHD + resolution (1,080 x 2,520 pixels)

Ratio 21: 9

HDR10

560 nits maximum brightness PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 GPU Adreno 650 RAM 6/8 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 128/256 GB

SD memory up to 1 TB REAR CAMERA Triple camera:

64 megapixel main

16 megapixel ultra wide angle

2 megapixel depth camera FRONT CAMERA Double camera:

16 megapixels

8 megapixel wide angle DRUMS 5,000 mAh

20W fast charge OS Android 11 CONNECTIVITY 5G

Dual band WiFi

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Dual band GPS

NFC

USB C OTHERS Fingerprint reader on the side

IP52 water resistance

Headphone jack PRICE From 254.47 euros to change

A high-end for very little money to change

The Motorola Edge S has a different design than its “older” brothers with a curved screen, as well as being a different concept. It is a terminal with a powerful processor, the Snapdragon 870, but some points have been cut to adjust the price. The panel is now flat, with IPS technology, 6.7 inches and Full HD + resolution. There are two small holes in its upper left corner, to house two 16 and 8 megapixel front cameras, respectively.

Along with the Snapdragon 870 come configurations of up to 8 + 256 GB of memory, a rather ambitious hardware configuration

The processor is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM, in addition to an internal memory configuration that ranges from 128 GB to 256 GB. To power this set comes a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charge, good figures for this terminal. In terms of connectivity, the terminal is compatible with 5G, dual-band WiFi, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, among others.

Regarding the camera, we have a triple rear sensor, which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel wide-angle and a third sensor to capture information about the depth of field. The double front camera will allow you to do portrait mode and enjoy wide angle, the entire set being powered by Motorola’s AI.

As for the software, the Motorola Edge S arrives with Android 11 customized by Motorola, a layer of light personalization which quite respects the Android Stock interface.

Motorola Edge S price and availability

The Motorola Edge S arrives first in China, with no news of landing in Europe. It does so starting from a price of just over 250 euros at the exchange rate, although if it arrived in Spain the price would increase considerably after taxes and fees.