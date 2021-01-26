Motorola Edge S: the new high-end with Snapdragon 870 on board and 5,000mAh

Motorola has just made a new mobile for the high-end official, the Motorola Edge S. Despite its name, it is a model that says goodbye to the curved screen, to bet on a flat panel, yes, with IPS technology.
Along with this panel comes a Snapdragon 870 processor, a slight evolution of the Snapdragon 865+ with a higher clock frequency. The terminal comes to keep the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge + company. So let’s review the specifications and technical characteristics of this terminal, which comes to gain a foothold in the high-end of 2021.
Motorola Edge S data sheet
Motorola Edge S
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
168.38 x 73.97 x 9.69 mm
SCREEN
6.7-inch LCD with FHD + resolution (1,080 x 2,520 pixels)
PROCESSOR
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
GPU
Adreno 650
RAM
6/8 GB
INTERNAL STORAGE
128/256 GB
REAR CAMERA
Triple camera:
FRONT CAMERA
Double camera:
DRUMS
5,000 mAh
OS
Android 11
CONNECTIVITY
5G
Dual band GPS
OTHERS
Fingerprint reader on the side
PRICE
From 254.47 euros to change
A high-end for very little money to change
The Motorola Edge S has a different design than its “older” brothers with a curved screen, as well as being a different concept. It is a terminal with a powerful processor, the Snapdragon 870, but some points have been cut to adjust the price. The panel is now flat, with IPS technology, 6.7 inches and Full HD + resolution. There are two small holes in its upper left corner, to house two 16 and 8 megapixel front cameras, respectively.
The processor is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM, in addition to an internal memory configuration that ranges from 128 GB to 256 GB. To power this set comes a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charge, good figures for this terminal. In terms of connectivity, the terminal is compatible with 5G, dual-band WiFi, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, among others.
Regarding the camera, we have a triple rear sensor, which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel wide-angle and a third sensor to capture information about the depth of field. The double front camera will allow you to do portrait mode and enjoy wide angle, the entire set being powered by Motorola’s AI.
As for the software, the Motorola Edge S arrives with Android 11 customized by Motorola, a layer of light personalization which quite respects the Android Stock interface.
Motorola Edge S price and availability
The Motorola Edge S arrives first in China, with no news of landing in Europe. It does so starting from a price of just over 250 euros at the exchange rate, although if it arrived in Spain the price would increase considerably after taxes and fees.
- Motorola Moto Edge S 6/128 GB: 254.47 euros (1,999 yuan).
- Motorola Moto Edge S 8/128 GB: 305.39 euros (2,399 yuan).
- Motorola Moto Edge S 8/256 GB: 356.31 euros (2,799 yuan).