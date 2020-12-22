Motorola: know the list of cell phones that will be updated to Android 11

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Do you want to have the new operating system of Google ? Well, it has already published an official list of Motorola of the mobiles that will receive Android 11 in the coming months, which brings a series of improvements in the aesthetic aspect as well as in battery saving.

Has your cell phone been considered? While the previous listing will increase in 2021, it at least gives an idea that devices released in 2018, 2019 and 2020 will get Android 11 .

Did you know? It should be specified that Motorola You have mentioned on several occasions that your mobile devices will be updated up to two times.

In this way, the company intends to gain a space by making alliances with Google to considerably lighten and improve its terminals with the new updates. What are the cell phones that will have Android 11? Here we tell you.

Meet the official list of cell phones that will update to Android 11. (Photo: Motorola)