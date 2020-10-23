Motorola launches a new camera app, although it will not reach your current phone

For some time, Motorola embraced the Android One ecosystem but always with a personal touch, and now that it is walking the solo path again it respects its old ways. One of them is to take maximum care of the photographic section and that is why it develops its own camera app, a camera app that now gets a makeover with its version 3.0.

The “Moto Camera” reaches version 3.0, being upgradeable directly from Google Play although, unfortunately, the manufacturer has already communicated that it will be available only for its new releases from now on. The current owners of the brand’s phones will not reach this version 3.0 unless something changes in the decision-making of the brand.

New Moto Camera 3.0

Motorola, as we said, has its own camera app for its mobile phones and renews it through Google Play. Moto Camera reaches its version 3.0 updating its design because, among other things, in the manufacturer’s catalog foldable screen phones have appeared and the app is renewed to adapt to them as well.

Motorola practically rebuilds its app from scratch, which now has more logical aspects if you think about the wide variety of form factors to which it is now addressed. Flash and zoom, for example, change places and they become more accessible, and the different suggestions of the artificial intelligence engine now appear at the top of the app.

Moto Camera’s design is now cleaner, erasing interface icons, and rounded. The icon carousel at the bottom is in fact now customizable and we can place each option where we consider it most useful, thus obtaining a more personalized use of the app and adapted to us.

Unfortunately, the Moto Camera 3.0 app will not be available to all users. At least not this version, which is reserved for the latest Moto Razr 5G and the next phones of the firm. It is not ruled out that there are adjustments in the previous versions so that the changes reach all users of the brand, but for now there is no information about it.

Moto Camera 3.0 Price: Free

Developer: Motorola

Download it at: Google play

Via | Android Police