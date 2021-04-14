Motorola launches the Moto G 5G in Peru: look at its features and price

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Motorola launched the Moto G 5G, its first device with 5G technology that can work with the new network that is already beginning to be distributed in Peru. What are their characteristics? Will it be accessible? Here we comment.

The Moto G 5G Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, compatible with available 5G1 networks, it allows you to experience extraordinary levels of camera, battery and screen performance at incredible speeds and enjoy immersive games.

The device has a triple camera system: the 48 MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology helps all scenes to shine even in low light, while the ultra-wide angle lens adjusts 4 times more in the frame so as not to miss a just detail. Its Macro camera allows you to get 5 times closer to the object than a normal lens to obtain photos of the smallest detail.

To this is added the 16 MP camera for selfies, it has a large pixel size of 2.0 μm and Quad Pixel technology, for photographs in any light condition.

But not everything stays there, but the Moto G 5G It brings a 5,000 mAh battery that allows you to go up to two days on a single charge and with the latest Snapdragon 750G, it offers improved energy efficiency. And when you need to recharge, the 20W TurboPower will get you up to 10 hours in just 15 minutes of charging.

On the other hand, the screen is 6.7-inch MaxVision FHD + with HDR10 technology, which offers vivid and lifelike colors with improved brightness and contrast. Also, the 20: 9 aspect ratio. Regarding its performance, the phone is complemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The new Moto G 5G will be available nationwide in purple at a suggested price of S / 1229.

MOTO G 5G DATA SHEET: FEATURES AND PRICE