Motorola launches the Moto G30 in Peru: learn more about the new mid-range

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Motorola has launched in our country the Moto G30 . A terminal that is not only lightweight, but also has some characteristics that differentiate it from others, such as its iridescent gray color and a charger included.

The mobile device comes complete with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD + screen, but it does not stay there, but incorporates a 90 Hz refresh rate You can usually only get it on flagship or high-end phones.

This animation improvement function can be activated manually from the Settings of the Moto G30 Even if you are not using it, to avoid draining higher energy, you can go back to the standard 60 Hz.

In addition to this, the device has 128GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Even if more space is needed, up to 512GB more can be added with a microSD card. But not only that, you can also incorporate a second Nano SIM, something that many are looking for today.

The device has built-in storage of 128 GB and with 4 GB of RAM. (Photo: Motorola)

What about the operating system? Well the Moto G30 It already has Android 11, something that some large terminals still do not have, despite having already spent a good time since its launch.

With that operating system Motorola chooses to build on it with a full suite of tools called My UX, which allows users to take music, videos, games, and device themes to the next level with custom settings. In addition to fan-favorite gestures, such as turning on the flashlight with a simple cut gesture or flipping the camera with the twist of a wrist, more experiences were added, such as swipe to split, allowing you to split the screen in two and do more things at once, like watching a video and chatting with a friend at the same time, or working on multiple sheets or documents simultaneously.

But it is not the only thing. The terminal carries a sensor for cameras that do not protrude too much from the body. These cameras have Quad Pixel technology that ensures that photos are sharp and bright by offering four times the sensitivity to low light conditions, and also allows you to switch to Night Vision mode for colorful photos with amazing clarity and more accurate colors. .

But not only that, but a 118 degree ultra wide angle lens is added that fits 4 times more in the frame compared to a standard 78 degree lens, and a macro camera that is 4 times closer to the objective, so you can see the small details that would be lost with a standard lens, be it a nature photo or a close-up of food.

On the other hand, a blurred background effect can be applied to photos with adjustable intensity for professional-looking portraits with the depth sensor. With regard to the front camera, it allows you to capture Instagram selfies day or night thanks to the 13 MP camera.

Finally, the Moto G30 It has a massive 5,000 mAh battery that provides more than two days of power on a single charge. Plus, the 20W TurboPower charger, included in the box, provides up to 12 hours of power in just 20 minutes of charging.

Motorola’s Moto G30 is available in Peru in color: litmus gray, in the main local carriers at a suggested price starting at S / 869.